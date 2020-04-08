Irish Rail confident Ballybrophy line will reopen

North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership has welcomed the statement from Irish Rail that it is confident that the Ballybrophy to Limerick rail line will reopen when the coronavirus crisis has passed.

The line was closed temporarily last month due to travel restrictions.

Regional business manager Jim Dempsey, who is based in Colbert station, Limerick, has told the partnership that he is confident that the line will reopen once the Government restrictions have been removed.

The partnership had asked Irish Rail if it would carry out essential maintenance works while the line is closed.

However, Mr Dempsey explained that, due to the restrictions, engineering works on the line will only be allowed in emergency situations to protect Irish Rail staff and that of its contract personnel.

"The partnership is confident that with proper promotion the numbers using the line will return once the restrictions are lifted," said Virginia O'Dowd.

She thanked Irish Rail for the work carried out on the line prior to the restrictions coming into force.