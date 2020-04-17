Council urged to recommence cutting grass in estates and green areas

Members of the Nenagh Municipal District Council have this urged Tipperary County Council to recommence the process of grass cutting in urban areas and in estates around the District.



Many of the green areas and the estates have not been cut in a number of weeks with the result that the grass is getting very long and untidy.



Grass cutting was deemed as being non-essential, under the Covid-19 legislation and the local authority was not permitted to engage their workers around the county with machines cutting grass.



However, every householder in the county has been cutting grass for many weeks and tending to other similar needs on their property.



The matter was raised at a meeting of the Nenagh Municipal District by Councillor Hughie McGrath who pointed out to members that if the council does not recommence the work of grass cutting they “will have a huge job on our hands when this whole thing ends.”

Cllr McGrath offered the view that a worker on a ride-on machine would certainly be observing social distancing and he added that the green areas are absolutely vital for children to go out and play in. “We can't keep children locked in doors all the time, especially with the weather being so good. We need to get the grass cut - it's as simple as that. It doesn't make sense that we can send in machines to burial grounds all over the county to cut the grass there, but we can't send in machines to green areas or housing estates to cut the grass,” Cllr McGrath said.



There was general support for the call made by the Independent councillor and District Manager Mr Marcus O'Connor said that the matter is being taken up at a national level by authorities. The County Council received a directive that no grass cutting was to take place as it was not deemed emergency work. However, a number of local authorities are unhappy about this and have decided to raise the matter at national level to see if there can be some relaxation of the directive. The council, he said, is very conscious of the need to start cutting grass again, and would like to get on with the work.



Meanwhile, a suggestion by Cllr Ger Darcy (FG) for the council to commence their river drainage programme early than usual, and while places are quiet, was shot down as it is not regarded as emergency work.