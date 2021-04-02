Independent Cllr Seamie Morris wants investigation into Nenagh sewer

Cormac Drive has been causing problems for some time, he says

Independent Tipperary County Councillor Seamie Morris has asked the local Municipal District Council to investigate a sewerage problem at Cormack Drive, Nenagh.

The problem has resulted in sewerage flowing into a number of properties, he said, and rodents were seen in the area also.

Cllr Morris was informed that the sewer had been replaced once the damage had been identified, but there was no evidence of rodents in the area at all.