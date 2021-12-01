Search

01 Dec 2021

Nenagh's new tourist office opens today

The office is open from 10am to 5pm Tuesday to Saturday

Nenagh's new tourist office is open to the public from 10am today. 

The tourist office is located in the former Town Hall building in Banba Square. 

It showcases the work of people from Nenagh while also celebrating natural heritage.  

Tourism Officer Victoria Lee says she is looking forward to seeing what the local people think. 

"I can't wait for people to come in and see what we've done here because there's so much attention to detail, and I think local people will be excited to see people they know or themselves in the photos," said Ms Lee.

Ms Lee is on hand to provide information on activities, local information and a tour of the tourist office. 

The space is filled with pictures of local people and their accomplishments. 

There are nods to Nenagh's natural world and a local myth of the Lough Derg Monster.  

Tipperary County Council Senior Executive Officer Rosemary Joyce says everyone will be welcome. 

"We just hope people will enjoy it, and they will take the time to come and see what's on offer," said Ms Joyce. 

The office is open from 10am to 5pm [including lunchtime] Tuesday to Saturday and all year-round. 

