14 Jan 2022

Nenagh Children's Film Festival 2022

The three-day festival, from June 10 – 12 , 2022, will include short film and animated screenings

14 Jan 2022

Submissions for Nenagh Children’s Film Festival 2022 are now OPEN!


A weekend of screenings, workshops and Q&A’s dedicated to our creative youth. In 2022 we will host a blended festival of online and in person activities and look forward to showcasing the very best in animation and film.

Nenagh Children’s Film Festival is established to support Film and Filmmakers who create work for young audiences. As an international festival we welcome submissions from all over the world from professionals and students alike.

Our submission categories are:
– Professional: working full time in film or animation – Student: 18+ in full time third level education
– Schools: 8-15 years, submissions through a school representative or Teacher.


The three-day festival, from June 10 – 12 , 2022, will include short film and animated screenings, and student screenings as well workshops for young people

