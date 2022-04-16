What's on in Nenagh Arts Centre

Nenagh Arts Centre
Bealtaine Exhibition Workshop – Morning Sessions in Nenagh
Join us at Nenagh Arts Centre for a series of four workshops which will result in you exhibiting at the 2022 Bealtaine Festival for the month of May. Celebrate our resilience and strength as a community by creating work that reflects these themes under the expert guidance of artist Josephine Geaney. The Bealtaine Exhibition Workshop – Morning Session – takes place on April 19, 11am – 1pm – Tickets: €1 0 for the four workshops
Spring Art Workshop (Adult & Child) – in Nenagh Arts Centre
Thursday April 21, 12.30pm – Tickets: €5. (1 Ticket = Family of 2 – 1 Adult & 1 Child). Workshop: 45mins
Suitable for Ages 6+
Come join Olive in this magical workshop where we will create an enchanting garden ready just in time for the fairies to move from their winter homes deep underground to their summer houses Cut, stick, twist, wrap, poke, cut and glue; felt, foam, poms poms and glitter ready and waiting just for you. Each child booked in must have an accompanying adult
The Murder of Michael Collins - Talk
Historical entertainer Paddy Cullivan brings you the incredible story of the death of Ireland’s first Commander-in-Chief. An audio-visual spectacular featuring hundreds of images, shocking new research and incredible songs. April 23, in Nenagh Arts Centre. Tickets €15/€12. Phone: 067 34400
Jason Forde will be taking the frees for Tipperary in tomoorow's Munster senior hurling championship game against Waterford. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.