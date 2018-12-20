Tipperary Deputy Jackie Cahill urges Bord na Mona to do the right thing for Littleton

Fianna Fáil TD, Jackie Cahill has said that Bord na Móna should do right by the people of Littleton and select it as the site of its proposed new recycling plant.

Deputy Cahill was commenting after it emerged that Littleton was in the running against another site for the Bord na Móna investment which could deliver over 40 local jobs.

“I cannot overstate how important a signal such a move would send locally that the company sees the Littleton site as part of its long term future growth plans.

“There is the potential to develop Ireland’s first national bio-energy hub between the Littleton and Lisheen sites which are already connected by a bog railway line.

“Last March, Bord na Móna was forced by me and others to change course and not continue with its €60 million investment in Georgia. Instead, such an investment should be made in developing a new bio-energy hub in the Littleton/Lisheen area.

“There are 1100 acres of land ready to be utilised by Bord na Móna at Littleton. Securing a return on this land and providing local employment opportunities should be the company’s objective.

“The company should start off with this recycling plant at Littleton and then increase its footprint. While there are a number of local infrastructure issues such as electricity capacity, these can be easily dealt with if the will from the top is there. I am imploring Bord na Móna to do right by the people of Littleton and deliver this much needed investment,” concluded Cahill.