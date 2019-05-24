Pop up shop at Clonmel Showgrounds shopping centre this Saturday (May 25) for Emma Lacey Trust

On this Saturday May 25 there will be a pop- up shop at The Showgrounds shopping centre for the Emma Lacey Trust.

Doors will open at 12 noon and remain open until 5pm. There are over 1,000 items of clothing and fashion accessories for sale - many are new with original tags. There are well-known designer brands including Abercrombie, Hollister, Superdry, Karen Millen, Bershka, Zara, River Island and many more.

Prices range from €2 to €10. There are tops, dresses, coats, sportswear, jeans, shoes, bags ...something to suit everyone.

"We have a fantastic selection of items for all ages. Lots of brand new items from dresses to jeans to tops and jackets. Some baby clothes and sports clothes. Some items from Cian Carrigan, Roz Purcell and Irish ladies hockey team. It will be a great day with lots of bargains," said organiser Ann Kelly.

The strains of Trad music will be heard throughout the shopping centre from 12- 5pm. Great musicians, including The South Wind Folk and Trad Group and musicians from many branches of Comhaltas Ceoltoirí Eireann, including Cahir, Craobh na gComarach, Caisleán Nua and Tramore, will take part.

“The response to the request for clothes for this event has been truly phenomenal. People have been incredibly kind and thoughtful with the pieces they have donated. We are looking forward to a wonderful day. All are welcome”, said organiser Ann Kelly.

On Saturday night May 25 there will be a fundraising concert held in Bru Boru in Cashel for the Emma Lacey Trust

https://www.tipperarylive.ie/news/home/327656/fund-set-up-to-aid-brave-clonmel-woman-emma-lacey-battling-rare-brain-and-spinal-conditions.html