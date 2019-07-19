All the results from Clonmel Show for cattle, sheep, goats and horses

Sheep

COMMERCIAL CLASSES

CLASS 1

The Murray’s Lamb suitable for Export slaughter 38-43cms. Class.

1st Brian Matthews

CLASS 2

The Shay Kennedy Open Butcher’s Lamb Class: 1st

CLASS 3

The Osmonde & Sons Ewe Lamb, suitable for breeding, Class: 1st Graham Murphy & Shauna Rothwell

CLASS 4

The Bulmers Pair Hogget Ewe, suitable for breeding Class: 1st Graham Murphy & Shauna Rothwell

CLASS 5

The Margaret Morris Ewe, 2years and upwards: 1st Brian Jordan, Duncormick, Co. Wexford

CLASS 6

The Joe Murphy Pet Lamb Class

For Pet Lambs owned and exhibited by children 12 years and under: 1st Jake Fox

CLASS 7

The Shay Kennedy Young Handlers Class: 1st Katie Fox

TEXEL

The Martin & Rea (Tipperary) Perpetual Challenge Cup will be presented to the Supreme Champion Texel Sheep

CLASS 8

The Martin & Rea Texel Ram Shearling and upwards Class

1st Arthur O’Keeffe, Mallow, Co. Cork

CLASS 9

The Martin & Rea Texel Ewe Shearling and upwards Class

1st Arthur O’Keeffe, Mallow, Co. Cork

CLASS 10

The Martin & Rea Texel Ram Lamb Class: 1st Noel P. Walsh

CLASS 11

The Lifeline Texel Ewe Lamb Class

1st Arthur O’Keeffe

Texel Champion: Arthur O’Keeffe

Reserve Champion Arthur O’Keeffe

SUFFOLK

The Hogan Cup will be awarded to the Champion Suffolk Sheep.

CLASS 12

The FBD Insurance Suffolk Ram Shearling & Upwards Class: 1st Brian Boland

CLASS 13

The FBD Insurance Suffolk Ewe Shearling & Upwards Class: 1st Arthur O’Keeffe, Mallow, Co. Cork

CLASS 14

The FBD Insurance Suffolk Ram Lamb Class: 1st Dan O’Mahony

CLASS 15

The FBD Insurance Suffolk Ewe Lamb Class: 1st Arthur O’Keeffe.

Champion; Arthur O’Keeffe Reserve Champion Arthur O’Keeffe

ROUGE DE L’OUEST

The Kennedy Shield will be awarded to the Champion Rouge DeL’Quest Sheep

CLASS 16

The Clonmel & District Coursing Rouge De L’Ouest Senior Ram Class

1st Oliver Keaskin

CLASS 17

The Clonmel & District Coursing Rouge De L’Ouest Shearling Ram Class

1st Malcolm Workman

CLASS 18

The Rouge De L’Ouest Ram Lamb All Ireland Champion Class: 1st. Edwin Draper; 2nd Edwin Draper; 3rd Oliver Keaskin; 4th Malcolm Workman; 5th Oliver Keaskin; 6th Malcolm Workman

CLASS 19

The Bob Fitzgerald Rouge De L’Ouest Shearling Ewe Class

1st Malcolm Workman, Monaghan

CLASS 20

The DeLacy, Clancy & Kent Rouge De L’Ouesgt Ewe Lamb Class

1st Oliver Keaskin

CLASS 21

The Rouge Society Cross Factory Lamb Class Live Competition: 1st Ben Pearson; 2nd David Wharton; 3rd Ben Pearson; 4th Sean & Paul McCartney; 5th Sean & Paul McCartney

VENDEEN

CLASS 22

The Jim Dunne Vendeen Senior Ram Class: 1st Ena Nagle

CLASS 23

The Dougan FitzGerald Vendeen Ram Lamb Class: 1st Conor & Cheryl O’Brien

CLASS 24

The Moroney Footwear Vendeen Shearling Ewe Class

1st Conor & Cheryl O’Brien,

CLASS 25

The Jim Ryan Vendeen Ewe Lamb Class: 1st Conor & Cheryl O’Brien,

Overall Champion: Conor & Cheryl O’Brien

Overall Reserve Champion:

CHAROLAIS

CLASS 26

The Clonmel Oil Charolais Shearling Ram Class: 1st David Condon

CLASS 27

The Clonmel Oil Charolais Shearling Ewe Class: 1st Sinead Brophy

CLASS 28

The Kilkenny Co-Op Charolais Ram Lamb Class: 1st Mrs Hannah Heffernan

CLASS 29

The Suir Hire Centre Charollais Ewe Lamb Class: 1st Sinead Brophy

BELTEX

CLASS 30

The Glanbia Beltex Shearling Ram & upwards Class: 1st Alan Cuddy

CLASS 31

The Glanbia Beltex Shearling Ewe & upwards: 1st Brian Matthews

CLASS 32

The Glanbia Beltex Ram Lamb Class

1st John Maher

CLASS 33

The Glanbia Beltex Ewe Lamb Class

1st Alan Cuddy

DORSET

CLASS 34

The Shay Kennedy Shearling Ram & Upwards Class: 1st Ms. Sam Ginty

CLASS 35

The Shay Kennedy Shearling Ewe & upwards Class: 1st Noel Clancy

CLASS 36

The Shay Kennedy Dorset Ram Lamb Class: 1st Samantha Ginty

CLASS 37

The Shay Kennedy Dorset Ewe Lamb Class: 1st Noel Clancy

BELCLARE

CLASS 38

The Mullinahone Co-Op Belclare Senior Ram Class

1st Richard & John Lalor.

CLASS 39

The Semiton Belclare Shearling Ram Class: 1st Richard Lalor

CLASS 40

The Iverk Produce Belclare Ram Lamb Class: 1st Liam Delaney

CLASS 41

The Iverk Produce Belclare Senior Ewe Class: 1st Michael Gottstein

CLASS 42

The Belclare Shearling Ewe Class: 1st Richard & John Lalor

CLASS 43

The Iverk Produce Belclare Ewe Lamb Class: 1st Richard & John Lalor

SCOTCH BLACKFACE

The McLysaght Perpetual Challenge Cup will be presented to the Supreme Champion Scotch Blackface Sheep

Won by…………….

CLASS 44

The Grassland Fertilizer Scotch Blackface Aged Ram Class: 1st Billy Fraher

CLASS 45

The Grassland Fertilizer Scotch Blackface Ram Lamb Class

1st Sean Meaney

CLASS 46

The Grassland Fertilizer Pair Scotch Blackface Ewe Lambs Class.

1st Pa & Pa Whyte

Winners in this class can go forward to Osmonds Ecofleece Ewe Lamb All Ireland Championship in Kilgarvan on 6th August – entries must be made direct to the Secretary of Kilgarvan Show 087 6243990

CLASS 47

The Daniel Buckley Scotch Blackface Shearling Ram All Ireland Championship: 1st Liam Whelan; 2nd John Walsh; 3rd Pat Whyte; 4th Noel Walsh; 5th Ger Walsh

CLASS 48

The Medite Scotch Blackface Hogget Ewe Class: 1st Pat Whyte

CLASS 49

The Medite Scotch Blackface Ewe with a Lamb Class: 1st Noel Walsh

Champion: Pat Whyte Reserve; Liam Whelan.

ZWARTBLE

CLASS 50

The Star Fuels Zwartble Early Ewe Lamb Class

1st Colin Stephenson

CLASS 51

The Star Fuels Zwartble Early Ram Lamb Class: 1st Jimmy Smyth

CLASS 52

The Bank of Ireland Zwartble Late Ewe Lamb Class: 1st Jimmy Smyth

CLASS 53

The Bank of Ireland Zwartble Late Ram Lamb Class: 1st Eamon Haslam

CLASS 54

The Templetuohy Garage Zwartble Shearling Ewe Class: 1st Colin Stephenson

CLASS 55

The Suir Hire Zwartble Shearling Ram Class: 1st Jimmy Smyth

CLASS 56

The Star Fuels Pair of Zwartble Aged Ewe Class: 1st Jimmy Smyth

CLASS 57

The Bank of Ireland Aged Ram Class

1st Colin Stephenson

CLASS 58

The A.I.B. Bank Zwartbles Pair Class

1st Colin Stephenson

CLASS 59

Young Handlers (under 12) Jimmy Smyth

CLASS 60

Young Handlers aged 12-18years. – Jimmy Smyth

Female Champion: Reserve Female

Male Champion: Male Reserve:

Breed Champion: Breed Champion Reserve:

JACOB

All our Jacob Classes are sponsored by Gain.

CLASS 61

The Gain Jacob Ram Shearling & upwards Class: 1st Cathal Walsh

CLASS 62

The Gain Jacob Ewe Shearling & upwards Class: 1st Aaron Conway

CLASS 63

The Gain Jacob Ram Lamb Class

1st Kevin Harney Senior

CLASS 64

The Gain Jacob Ewe Lamb Class

1st Kevin Harney

Champion: Kevin Harney Reserve Champion:

LLEYN

CLASS 65

The Kilkenny Co-op Lleyn Ewe Lamb Class: 1st Robin Darker

CLASS 66

The Kilkenny Co-Op Livestock Mart Lleyn Ewe Shearling Class: 1st Alan McDonald

CLASS 67

The Lleyn Senior Ewe Class: 1st Alan McDonald

CLASS 68

The Lleyn Class: 1st Robin Darker

CLASS 69

The Lleyn Ram Shearling and upwards

Mullinahone Co-Op

Alan McDonald

Champion: Alan McDonald Reserve Champion: Robin Darker

RARE BREEDS

CLASS 70

The Clonmel ShowBest Male Sheep, any other Breed: 1st Mike Fox

CLASS 71

The Clonmel Show Best Female Sheep, any other Breed: 1st Jonathan Workman

CATTLE

Friesian

CLASS 1

The Star Fuels & Liffey Mills Pedigree Friesian Heifer Calf Class

For calves born on or after 1st Jan 2019: 1st Jim & Doireann Mulhall

CLASS 2

THE GAIN CHAMPION YEARLING HEIFER Class

For Friesian Heifers born after 1st Jan. 2018: 1st Jim & Doireann Mulhall

2nd Tom Murphy; 3rd T. &M. Blake

CLASS 3

The Gain Calved Dairy Heifer Class

For heifers in 1st lactation

1st Jim & DoireannMulhall

CLASS 4

The Gain Senior Cow Class

For Pedigree Friesian cows in 2nd lactation or more

1st Jim & Doireann Mulhall

CLASS 5

The Star Fuels Dairy Heifer Calf Non Pedigree Class

For calves born on or before1st September 2018

THE A.I.B. Supreme Dairy Animal

Champion €150 –Jim & Doireann Mulhall. Reserve Champion €75 - Jim & Doireann Mulhall

SHORTHORN (Pedigree & Non-Pedigree)

CLASS 6

The George & Sara Fennell Shorthorn Calf Class

For pedigree registered Heifer or Bull Calves born in 2019.

1st James Muldowney,

CLASS 7

The Jim Strang Shorthorn Yearling Heifer Class

For Yearling Heifers born in 2018

1st Martin Kelly

CLASS 8

The Jim Strang Shorthorn Beef Cow or Heifer, in calf or in milk Class

1st James Muldowney

Champion; Martin Kelly

SIMMENTAL

CLASS 9

The Jim Strang Pedigree Simmental Bull Calf Class

For calves born on between 1st August. and 31st Dec. 2018.

1st Garrett Behan

CLASS 10

The Paul Nugent Pedigree Simmental Heifer Calf Class

For calves born on or between1st August and 31st Dec. 2018.

1st James Kelly

CLASS 11

The Pedigree Simmental 2019 Calf Class

For calves Male or Female born on or after 1st Jan 2019

1st Garrett Behan

CLASS 12

The Pedigree Simmental Maiden Heifer born after 1st August 2018

1st Garrett Behan

CLASS 13

The DeLaval Simmental Cow or Heifer, in calf or in milk Class

1st Garret Behan

Champion: Garret Behan Reserve: Garrett Behan

CHAROLAIS

CLASS 14

The Irish Charolais Society Bull Calf Class:

1st Martin Ryan

CLASS 15

The Glanbia Pedigree Charolais Heifer Calf Class for Heifers born between 1st Aug. and 31st Dec. 2018: 1st Martin Ryan

CLASS 16

The Glanbia Charolais Calf male or female born in 2019: 1st Martin Ryan

CLASS 17

The Pedigree Charolais Maiden Heifer Class for maiden heifers born on or after 1st Aug. 2018: 1st Kay & Jerry O’Keeffe

CLASS 18

The Pedigree Charolais Cow or Heifer Class for cows or heifers in calf or in milk Class: 1st Martin Ryan

Champion; Kay & Jerry O’Keeffe Reserve: Martin Ryan

ANGUS

CLASS 19

The Irish Angus Bull Calf Class

For Bull Calves born on or between 1st Sept. And 31st Dec 2018

1st Keith & C.Vickery

CLASS 20

The APB Meats Angus Heifer Calf Class for Heifer Calves born on or between 1st Sept. And 31st Dec. 2018

1st Keith & C. Vickery.

CLASS 21

The APBMeats Angus Calf Bull or Heifer Class for bull or heifer calves born in 2019.

1st Edward Dudley

CLASS 22

The APB Meats Angus Heifer Class

For Heifers born on or after 1st September 2018

1st Dervella Lynch

Irish Angus Champion €50 and Sash Keith & C. Vickery

Irish Angus Reserve €20 and Special Rosette Keith & C. Vickery

HEREFORDS

The Brackford Perpetual Challenge Cup, will be awarded to the CHAMPION HEREFORD CALF Male or Female of the Show – Trevor Dudley

CLASS 23

The Bulmers Pedigree Hereford Bull Calf Class for bull calves born on or between 1st July 2018 and 31st December 2018: 1st Trevor Dudley

CLASS 24

The Bulmers Pedigree Hereford Heifer Calf Class for Heifer Calves born on or between 1st July 2018 and 31st December 2018.

1st Trevor Dudley

CLASS 25

The Paddy Bruton Forestry Services Pedigree Hereford Maiden Heifer Class for maiden heifers born on or after 1st July 2017: 1st Sarah Brennan

CLASS 26

The Munster AI Pedigree Hereford Heifer Calf Class.

For maiden heifers born between 1st July and 31 December 2018

1st Trevor Dudley.

CLASS 27

The Munster AI Group Pedigree Hereford Bull/ Heifer Calf Class

1st Trevor Dudley

Champion: Trevor Dudley Reserve Champion:

BELGIAN BLUE

Our Belgian Blue Classes are sponsored by Davenish Nutrition.

CLASS 28

The Davenish Nutrition Pedigree Belgian Blue Bull Calf Class

For calves born on or between 1st August and 31st Dec. 2018

1st Scott Pearson

CLASS 29

The Davenish Nutrition Pedigree Belgian Blue Heifer Calf Class

For Heifer calves born on or between 1st August and 31st Dec. 2018

1st Richard Stanley

CLASS 30

The Davenish Nutrition Belgian Blue Calf born in 2019 Class: 1st Richard Stanley

CLASS 31

The Davenish Nutrition Pedigree Belgian Blue Heifer Class

For Heifers born on or after 1st January 2018: 1st Richard Stanley

CLASS 32

The Davenish Nutrition Pedigree Belgian Blue Cow Class

For cows in calf or in milk

1st Scott Pearson

Champion: Reserve Champion:

LIMOUSIN

CLASS 33

The FBD Insurance Limousin Bull Calf Class for bull calves born on or between 1st Aug. and 31st Dec. 2018

1st

CLASS 34

The FBD Insurance Limousin Heifer Calf Class

For heifer calves born on or between 1st Aug. and 31st Dec.2018

1st Kelly Stephenson

CLASS 35

The FBD Insurance Pedigree Limousin Calf Class

For male or Female calves born in 2019: 1st John Moloney

CLASS 36

The FBD Insurance Pedigree Limousin Maiden Heifer Class.

For maiden heifers born on or after 1st Aug. 2018: 1st William Gubbins

CLASS 37

The FBD Insurance Limousin Cow or Heifer in calf or milk Class

For cows or heifers in calf or in milk

1st Kelly Stephenson

Champion. Kelly Stephenson Reserve: Kelly Stephenson

NON PEDIGREE CLASSES

CLASS 38

The Clonmel Oil Beef Bull/Heifer Class

For any breed, non pedigree, male or female born after 1stJan. 2019.

Age, sex and quality to be taken into account: 1st Amy/Laura McCabe

CLASS 39

THE IRISH SHOWS ASSOCIATION & CLAREMORRIS SHOW

All Ireland Pedigree Suckler Type Heifer Qualifier

Qualified; Donal Moloney Qualified; William Gubbins

CLASS 40

The Clonmel Show Quality Beef Heifer Class for heifers with not more than two permanent teeth

1st William R. Gubbins

CLASS 41

The Quality Beef Bullock Class

For bullocks with not more than two permanent teeth: 1st Amy/Laura McCabe

CLASS 42

The FBD Insurance Quality Beef Animal for beef animals Male or Female,with 2 or more permanent teeth: 1st Donal Moloney

CLASS 43

The Hotel Minella Young Handlers Class open to boys and girls under 16 years on Show day, showing any animal male or female: 1st Scott Pearson; 2nd Colin Bourke;

3rd Sarah O’Neill

THE BILL CARROLL CHAMPION PEDIGREE BEEF CALF CLASS

Open to 1st and 2nd placed animals in all the Pedigree Beef Calf Classes: 1st Martin Ryan; 2nd John Maloney; 3rd Keith Vickery

THE AIB SUPREME CHAMPION BEEF ANIMAL

Sponsored by Allied Irish Banks plc. O’Connell St., Clonmel

Qualifiers for this class shall be as follows:

1. Champion, Reserve and 3rd placed from Friesian, Shorthorn, Hereford, Belgian Blue, Simmental, Charolais and Limousin.

2. Champion, Reserve and 3rd placed Commercial Animal.

PRIZES

Champion €250 & Perpetual Trophy Won by:

Reserve €100 Won by Kay & Jerry O’Keeffe

3rd €70 Won by Garret Behan

4th €70 Won by…Donal Moloney

(Will be awarded to the best Commercial animal, if it is not in the first three placings)

The William Carroll Memorial Perpetual Trophy, kindly presented to Clonmel Show by the late Wm. Carroll Snr., Mile Tree, Clonmel, will be awarded to the Supreme Beef Animal

GOATS

Class 1 -Best Milking Goat - 1st Hugh Daniels

Classs 2 – Best Goatling - 1st Darren Moore

Classs 3 – Best Female Kid - 1st Darren Moore

Class 4 – Best Male Kid - 1st Sally Wilson

Class 5 – Best Pygmy Kid - Nil

Class 6 – Best Pygmy Adult Female - Nil

Class 7 - 1st Darren Moore

Special Prize – within 25km Radius of Clonmel - Sally Wilson

CHAMPION - Darren Moore

RESERVE CHAMPION – Hugh Daniels

Horses and ponies

THE CLINTONS OF CLONMEL Lightweight Ridden Hunter Class

1st Johnny Stafford – Major Malone; 2nd Rosemary Connors – Woodfield Xtra; 3rd Fionnuala Lennon – Carrrush Lord Spenser

THE ENFER GROUP Medium weight Ridden Hunter Class

1st Emily Sayers – HSB Limited Edition; 2nd Elizabeth Wilson – Boolagh Bear Neccessities; 3rd Tania Heffernan – Gone Away

THE GAIN SMALL RIDDEN HUNTER CLASS

1st Sonya Casey – Crown Star; 2nd Elizabeth Wilson - Tiny

THE BARLO MOTORS LIMITED Heavy weight Ridden Hunter Class

1st Melanie Purcell – Prescotts Pharrell; 2nd Michaela Steyn Keating – Lady Gregory

3rd Sally Sweeney - Jack Magic

THE A.I.B. €1,000 HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

Champion: Johnny Stafford Reserve: Sonya Casey

KELLET PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP (presented by the late Mrs Kellet, Clonacody) for the best 4 year old Mare or Gelding entered and exhibited in Classes 1,2,3 and 4 bred by exhibitor.

THE WILFRED F.H. WATSON MERORIAL CUP, Perpetual Challenge Cup, presented by the late Mrs W. Bagwell, Marlfield, Clonmel in 1930. For the best Hunter or Huntress, 4 years old and upwards entered in Classes 1, 2, 3 and 4

Champion: Johnny Stafford

RESCUE & VETERAN HORSE CLASSES

THE KLM LOGISTICS & PINEWOOD RESCUE CLASS

1st Kate Tobin – IHRP Adrian

THE JOHN KENNEDY MOTORS VETERAN HORSE CLASS

1st Kim Ronan - Rocklow Belle

THE CLONMEL SHOW RIDDEN COB CLASS

1st Nicola Perrin – Ballarin Cuchulainn

THE REILLY ENGINEERING RIDDEN COLOURED CLASS

1st Susan Archdeacon – CoCo Boy

THE MULCAHY OF CLONMEL LARGE RIDING HORSE CLASS

1st Grainne Murphy – Makes me Smile

THE BULMERS RACEHORSE TO RIDING HORSE – Open Class

1st Mouse Morris – First Lieutenant

THE A.I.B. BANK RACEHORSE TO RIDING – Retraining Class

1st Miriam Butler - Observation

BROODMARES, FOALS & YOUNG HORSES

THE ENFER IRISH DRAUGHT MARE CLASS

1st Joanne Doran –Ballinard Just Pip

THE JAMES REILLY NON THOROUGHBRED BROODMARE CLASS.

1st Richard Drohan – Lucy’s Princess

THE IVERK SHOW BROODMARE & FOAL TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

QUALIFIER

Qualifier: Richard Drohan – Lucy’s Princess

Qualifier: John Roche – Assagart Travelling Solo

THE NON-THOROUGHBRED COLT FOAL OR FILLY CLASS

1st John Roche – Assagart Emperor

THE HALF BRED YEARLING COLT/GELDING OR FILLY CLASS

1st Gerard Mullins – Electric Grey

THE ISA & KILDYSART YEARLING FILLY CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIER

Qualifier: Leonard Supple – Southwell Diamond Jorga

Qualifier: Cora Houlihan – Enniskeane Meghan

THE CLONMEL SHOW HALFBRED TWO YEAR OLD COLT, GELDING OR FILLY CLASS

1st Jimmy Clancy – Ballyluskey Breeze

THE CLONMEL SHOW THREE YEAR OLD COLT, GELDING OR FILLY CLASS

1st Julie Radden – Master Jack Brown

RING 3

THE ALL IRELAND COOLMORE STUD THOROUGHBRED BROODMARE CLASS

1st John Roche – Cyrilis Island

2nd Michelle Duggan – Flick a Switch

3rd Eileen Ryan – Kalico Kate

4th Eileen Ryan - Kalico Kalista

5th Roger McGrath – Beg La Eile

6th Tom Power - Ballyknock Rose

Best Colt Foal Won by: Roger McGrath

Best Filly Foal Won By: John Roche

WORKING HUNTER ARENA -Horses

THE BANK OF IRELAND WORKING HUNTER CLASS

1st Laura Kelly – HL Marley and me

THE ESTHER KEHOE TRADITIONAL IRISH HORSEWORKING HUNTER CLASS

1st Laura Kelly – HL Marley and me

PONY CLASSES

THE ESTHER KEHOE INTERMEDIATE RIDDEN HUNTER CLASS

(not exceeding 158cms)

1st Michelle Sheridan – Roving Pedlar

THE MEDITE OF EUROPE RIDDEN HUNTER PONY CLASS

(exceeding 143 but not exceeding 153cms): 1st Eiear Furlong - Thistletown Olympia.

THE O’BYRNE & HALLEY RIDDEN HUNTER PONY CLASS

(exceeding 133cms but not exceeding 143cms): 1st Cathriona Glynn - Yealand Pilgrim

THE GAIN RIDDEN HUNTER PONY CLASS

(not exceeding 133cms): 1st Margaret Miller – Golden Grove Sunshine

Championship for the Perpetual Challenge Cup presented by The Munster Express will be judged from 1st and 2nd prize winners in classes 38, 39, 40 and 41.

THE SEMITON RIDDEN STARTER STAKES CLASS

For Novice and Open Ponies, not exceeding 133cms.

1st Nesta Fitzgerald, Coolnabrone, Co. Kilkenny-Parcglas Splendid Rainbow

THE MARGARET MORRIS RIDDEN REGISTERED CONNEMARA PONY CLASS

For Registered Connemara Ponies.

1st Emma Stephenson – Dromad Moran Dancer

Working Hunter Ponies

THE CLONMEL SHOW NON- THOROUGHBRED FILLY FOAL CLASS

1st Michelle Sheridan – Roving Pedlar

THE TIPPERARY FOXHOUNDS WORKING HUNTER PONY CLASS

1st Eimear Furlong – Thistletown Olympia

THE TIPPERARY FOXHOUNDS WORKING HUNTER PONY CLASS.

1st Emily Widger - Quinn Love Boy

THE WORKING HUNTER PONY CLASS

Nil

THE MARTIN COLLIER WORKING STARTER STAKES CLASS

Not exceeding 133cms.

1st Graham Thompson – Let me Talk

THE RICHARD QUIRKE OPEN CRADLE STAKES

1st Melanie Marnane – Thierrry Henry

SIDE SADDLE

THE GURTEEN ORGANIC FARM SENIOR/INTERMEDIATE RIDDEN SIDE SADDLE CLASS

1st Lynne Hincks – Hello There

THE CLONMEL SHOW JUNIOR RIDDEN SIDE-SADDLE CLASS

1st Cathriona Glynn – Just a Peach

Leading Rein & Handy Pony.

THE TEMPLETUOHY MACHINERY LEADING REIN OPEN PONY CLASS

not exceeding 123cms.

1st Tara Oliver – Woodroad Flower Girl

THE FBD LEAD REIN SHOW HUNTER PONY CLASS

not exceeding 123cms.

1st Aine Brennan – Uppacott Xotica

THE CLONMEL SHOW OPEN FIRST RIDDEN PONY CLASS not exceeding 123cms.

1st Fiona Goor – Barkway State Affair

THE HOTEL MINELLA FIRST YEAR FIRST RIDDEN PONY CLASS not exceeding 123cms.

1st Aileen Goff – Jasmyne De Sauviat

Mini Championship

Champion Rosette Won by: Aine Brennna

Reserve Champion Rosette Won by: Fiona Goor

THE EQUINE WAREHOUSE LEAD REIN NOVICE PONY CLASS not exceeding 138cms.

1st Bianca Lennon – Hemsbrook Pastiche

THE HOTEL MINELLA HANDY PONY CLASS

For Unregistered Ponies with the I.P.S.

1st Dominic Sellars – Jessy Ginger

THE ESTHER KEHOE PONY BROODMARE CLASS

For Pony Broodmares 4 year old and over

1st Jerry Moloney – Talgarreg Golden Grace