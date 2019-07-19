RURAL LIFE
All the results from Clonmel Show for cattle, sheep, goats and horses
ANOTHER GREAT DAY AT POWERSTOWN PARK
Kieran Ryan, Clonmel Show Poultry Champion accepting his prize from judge Edward Gormley
Sheep
COMMERCIAL CLASSES
CLASS 1
The Murray’s Lamb suitable for Export slaughter 38-43cms. Class.
1st Brian Matthews
CLASS 2
The Shay Kennedy Open Butcher’s Lamb Class: 1st
CLASS 3
The Osmonde & Sons Ewe Lamb, suitable for breeding, Class: 1st Graham Murphy & Shauna Rothwell
CLASS 4
The Bulmers Pair Hogget Ewe, suitable for breeding Class: 1st Graham Murphy & Shauna Rothwell
CLASS 5
The Margaret Morris Ewe, 2years and upwards: 1st Brian Jordan, Duncormick, Co. Wexford
CLASS 6
The Joe Murphy Pet Lamb Class
For Pet Lambs owned and exhibited by children 12 years and under: 1st Jake Fox
CLASS 7
The Shay Kennedy Young Handlers Class: 1st Katie Fox
TEXEL
The Martin & Rea (Tipperary) Perpetual Challenge Cup will be presented to the Supreme Champion Texel Sheep
CLASS 8
The Martin & Rea Texel Ram Shearling and upwards Class
1st Arthur O’Keeffe, Mallow, Co. Cork
CLASS 9
The Martin & Rea Texel Ewe Shearling and upwards Class
1st Arthur O’Keeffe, Mallow, Co. Cork
CLASS 10
The Martin & Rea Texel Ram Lamb Class: 1st Noel P. Walsh
CLASS 11
The Lifeline Texel Ewe Lamb Class
1st Arthur O’Keeffe
Texel Champion: Arthur O’Keeffe
Reserve Champion Arthur O’Keeffe
SUFFOLK
The Hogan Cup will be awarded to the Champion Suffolk Sheep.
CLASS 12
The FBD Insurance Suffolk Ram Shearling & Upwards Class: 1st Brian Boland
CLASS 13
The FBD Insurance Suffolk Ewe Shearling & Upwards Class: 1st Arthur O’Keeffe, Mallow, Co. Cork
CLASS 14
The FBD Insurance Suffolk Ram Lamb Class: 1st Dan O’Mahony
CLASS 15
The FBD Insurance Suffolk Ewe Lamb Class: 1st Arthur O’Keeffe.
Champion; Arthur O’Keeffe Reserve Champion Arthur O’Keeffe
ROUGE DE L’OUEST
The Kennedy Shield will be awarded to the Champion Rouge DeL’Quest Sheep
CLASS 16
The Clonmel & District Coursing Rouge De L’Ouest Senior Ram Class
1st Oliver Keaskin
CLASS 17
The Clonmel & District Coursing Rouge De L’Ouest Shearling Ram Class
1st Malcolm Workman
CLASS 18
The Rouge De L’Ouest Ram Lamb All Ireland Champion Class: 1st. Edwin Draper; 2nd Edwin Draper; 3rd Oliver Keaskin; 4th Malcolm Workman; 5th Oliver Keaskin; 6th Malcolm Workman
CLASS 19
The Bob Fitzgerald Rouge De L’Ouest Shearling Ewe Class
1st Malcolm Workman, Monaghan
CLASS 20
The DeLacy, Clancy & Kent Rouge De L’Ouesgt Ewe Lamb Class
1st Oliver Keaskin
CLASS 21
The Rouge Society Cross Factory Lamb Class Live Competition: 1st Ben Pearson; 2nd David Wharton; 3rd Ben Pearson; 4th Sean & Paul McCartney; 5th Sean & Paul McCartney
VENDEEN
CLASS 22
The Jim Dunne Vendeen Senior Ram Class: 1st Ena Nagle
CLASS 23
The Dougan FitzGerald Vendeen Ram Lamb Class: 1st Conor & Cheryl O’Brien
CLASS 24
The Moroney Footwear Vendeen Shearling Ewe Class
1st Conor & Cheryl O’Brien,
CLASS 25
The Jim Ryan Vendeen Ewe Lamb Class: 1st Conor & Cheryl O’Brien,
Overall Champion: Conor & Cheryl O’Brien
Overall Reserve Champion:
CHAROLAIS
CLASS 26
The Clonmel Oil Charolais Shearling Ram Class: 1st David Condon
CLASS 27
The Clonmel Oil Charolais Shearling Ewe Class: 1st Sinead Brophy
CLASS 28
The Kilkenny Co-Op Charolais Ram Lamb Class: 1st Mrs Hannah Heffernan
CLASS 29
The Suir Hire Centre Charollais Ewe Lamb Class: 1st Sinead Brophy
BELTEX
CLASS 30
The Glanbia Beltex Shearling Ram & upwards Class: 1st Alan Cuddy
CLASS 31
The Glanbia Beltex Shearling Ewe & upwards: 1st Brian Matthews
CLASS 32
The Glanbia Beltex Ram Lamb Class
1st John Maher
CLASS 33
The Glanbia Beltex Ewe Lamb Class
1st Alan Cuddy
DORSET
CLASS 34
The Shay Kennedy Shearling Ram & Upwards Class: 1st Ms. Sam Ginty
CLASS 35
The Shay Kennedy Shearling Ewe & upwards Class: 1st Noel Clancy
CLASS 36
The Shay Kennedy Dorset Ram Lamb Class: 1st Samantha Ginty
CLASS 37
The Shay Kennedy Dorset Ewe Lamb Class: 1st Noel Clancy
BELCLARE
CLASS 38
The Mullinahone Co-Op Belclare Senior Ram Class
1st Richard & John Lalor.
CLASS 39
The Semiton Belclare Shearling Ram Class: 1st Richard Lalor
CLASS 40
The Iverk Produce Belclare Ram Lamb Class: 1st Liam Delaney
CLASS 41
The Iverk Produce Belclare Senior Ewe Class: 1st Michael Gottstein
CLASS 42
The Belclare Shearling Ewe Class: 1st Richard & John Lalor
CLASS 43
The Iverk Produce Belclare Ewe Lamb Class: 1st Richard & John Lalor
SCOTCH BLACKFACE
The McLysaght Perpetual Challenge Cup will be presented to the Supreme Champion Scotch Blackface Sheep
Won by…………….
CLASS 44
The Grassland Fertilizer Scotch Blackface Aged Ram Class: 1st Billy Fraher
CLASS 45
The Grassland Fertilizer Scotch Blackface Ram Lamb Class
1st Sean Meaney
CLASS 46
The Grassland Fertilizer Pair Scotch Blackface Ewe Lambs Class.
1st Pa & Pa Whyte
Winners in this class can go forward to Osmonds Ecofleece Ewe Lamb All Ireland Championship in Kilgarvan on 6th August – entries must be made direct to the Secretary of Kilgarvan Show 087 6243990
CLASS 47
The Daniel Buckley Scotch Blackface Shearling Ram All Ireland Championship: 1st Liam Whelan; 2nd John Walsh; 3rd Pat Whyte; 4th Noel Walsh; 5th Ger Walsh
CLASS 48
The Medite Scotch Blackface Hogget Ewe Class: 1st Pat Whyte
CLASS 49
The Medite Scotch Blackface Ewe with a Lamb Class: 1st Noel Walsh
Champion: Pat Whyte Reserve; Liam Whelan.
ZWARTBLE
CLASS 50
The Star Fuels Zwartble Early Ewe Lamb Class
1st Colin Stephenson
CLASS 51
The Star Fuels Zwartble Early Ram Lamb Class: 1st Jimmy Smyth
CLASS 52
The Bank of Ireland Zwartble Late Ewe Lamb Class: 1st Jimmy Smyth
CLASS 53
The Bank of Ireland Zwartble Late Ram Lamb Class: 1st Eamon Haslam
CLASS 54
The Templetuohy Garage Zwartble Shearling Ewe Class: 1st Colin Stephenson
CLASS 55
The Suir Hire Zwartble Shearling Ram Class: 1st Jimmy Smyth
CLASS 56
The Star Fuels Pair of Zwartble Aged Ewe Class: 1st Jimmy Smyth
CLASS 57
The Bank of Ireland Aged Ram Class
1st Colin Stephenson
CLASS 58
The A.I.B. Bank Zwartbles Pair Class
1st Colin Stephenson
CLASS 59
Young Handlers (under 12) Jimmy Smyth
CLASS 60
Young Handlers aged 12-18years. – Jimmy Smyth
Female Champion: Reserve Female
Male Champion: Male Reserve:
Breed Champion: Breed Champion Reserve:
JACOB
All our Jacob Classes are sponsored by Gain.
CLASS 61
The Gain Jacob Ram Shearling & upwards Class: 1st Cathal Walsh
CLASS 62
The Gain Jacob Ewe Shearling & upwards Class: 1st Aaron Conway
CLASS 63
The Gain Jacob Ram Lamb Class
1st Kevin Harney Senior
CLASS 64
The Gain Jacob Ewe Lamb Class
1st Kevin Harney
Champion: Kevin Harney Reserve Champion:
LLEYN
CLASS 65
The Kilkenny Co-op Lleyn Ewe Lamb Class: 1st Robin Darker
CLASS 66
The Kilkenny Co-Op Livestock Mart Lleyn Ewe Shearling Class: 1st Alan McDonald
CLASS 67
The Lleyn Senior Ewe Class: 1st Alan McDonald
CLASS 68
The Lleyn Class: 1st Robin Darker
CLASS 69
The Lleyn Ram Shearling and upwards
Mullinahone Co-Op
Alan McDonald
Champion: Alan McDonald Reserve Champion: Robin Darker
RARE BREEDS
CLASS 70
The Clonmel ShowBest Male Sheep, any other Breed: 1st Mike Fox
CLASS 71
The Clonmel Show Best Female Sheep, any other Breed: 1st Jonathan Workman
CATTLE
Friesian
CLASS 1
The Star Fuels & Liffey Mills Pedigree Friesian Heifer Calf Class
For calves born on or after 1st Jan 2019: 1st Jim & Doireann Mulhall
CLASS 2
THE GAIN CHAMPION YEARLING HEIFER Class
For Friesian Heifers born after 1st Jan. 2018: 1st Jim & Doireann Mulhall
2nd Tom Murphy; 3rd T. &M. Blake
CLASS 3
The Gain Calved Dairy Heifer Class
For heifers in 1st lactation
1st Jim & DoireannMulhall
CLASS 4
The Gain Senior Cow Class
For Pedigree Friesian cows in 2nd lactation or more
1st Jim & Doireann Mulhall
CLASS 5
The Star Fuels Dairy Heifer Calf Non Pedigree Class
For calves born on or before1st September 2018
THE A.I.B. Supreme Dairy Animal
Champion €150 –Jim & Doireann Mulhall. Reserve Champion €75 - Jim & Doireann Mulhall
SHORTHORN (Pedigree & Non-Pedigree)
CLASS 6
The George & Sara Fennell Shorthorn Calf Class
For pedigree registered Heifer or Bull Calves born in 2019.
1st James Muldowney,
CLASS 7
The Jim Strang Shorthorn Yearling Heifer Class
For Yearling Heifers born in 2018
1st Martin Kelly
CLASS 8
The Jim Strang Shorthorn Beef Cow or Heifer, in calf or in milk Class
1st James Muldowney
Champion; Martin Kelly
SIMMENTAL
CLASS 9
The Jim Strang Pedigree Simmental Bull Calf Class
For calves born on between 1st August. and 31st Dec. 2018.
1st Garrett Behan
CLASS 10
The Paul Nugent Pedigree Simmental Heifer Calf Class
For calves born on or between1st August and 31st Dec. 2018.
1st James Kelly
CLASS 11
The Pedigree Simmental 2019 Calf Class
For calves Male or Female born on or after 1st Jan 2019
1st Garrett Behan
CLASS 12
The Pedigree Simmental Maiden Heifer born after 1st August 2018
1st Garrett Behan
CLASS 13
The DeLaval Simmental Cow or Heifer, in calf or in milk Class
1st Garret Behan
Champion: Garret Behan Reserve: Garrett Behan
CHAROLAIS
CLASS 14
The Irish Charolais Society Bull Calf Class:
1st Martin Ryan
CLASS 15
The Glanbia Pedigree Charolais Heifer Calf Class for Heifers born between 1st Aug. and 31st Dec. 2018: 1st Martin Ryan
CLASS 16
The Glanbia Charolais Calf male or female born in 2019: 1st Martin Ryan
CLASS 17
The Pedigree Charolais Maiden Heifer Class for maiden heifers born on or after 1st Aug. 2018: 1st Kay & Jerry O’Keeffe
CLASS 18
The Pedigree Charolais Cow or Heifer Class for cows or heifers in calf or in milk Class: 1st Martin Ryan
Champion; Kay & Jerry O’Keeffe Reserve: Martin Ryan
ANGUS
CLASS 19
The Irish Angus Bull Calf Class
For Bull Calves born on or between 1st Sept. And 31st Dec 2018
1st Keith & C.Vickery
CLASS 20
The APB Meats Angus Heifer Calf Class for Heifer Calves born on or between 1st Sept. And 31st Dec. 2018
1st Keith & C. Vickery.
CLASS 21
The APBMeats Angus Calf Bull or Heifer Class for bull or heifer calves born in 2019.
1st Edward Dudley
CLASS 22
The APB Meats Angus Heifer Class
For Heifers born on or after 1st September 2018
1st Dervella Lynch
Irish Angus Champion €50 and Sash Keith & C. Vickery
Irish Angus Reserve €20 and Special Rosette Keith & C. Vickery
HEREFORDS
The Brackford Perpetual Challenge Cup, will be awarded to the CHAMPION HEREFORD CALF Male or Female of the Show – Trevor Dudley
CLASS 23
The Bulmers Pedigree Hereford Bull Calf Class for bull calves born on or between 1st July 2018 and 31st December 2018: 1st Trevor Dudley
CLASS 24
The Bulmers Pedigree Hereford Heifer Calf Class for Heifer Calves born on or between 1st July 2018 and 31st December 2018.
1st Trevor Dudley
CLASS 25
The Paddy Bruton Forestry Services Pedigree Hereford Maiden Heifer Class for maiden heifers born on or after 1st July 2017: 1st Sarah Brennan
CLASS 26
The Munster AI Pedigree Hereford Heifer Calf Class.
For maiden heifers born between 1st July and 31 December 2018
1st Trevor Dudley.
CLASS 27
The Munster AI Group Pedigree Hereford Bull/ Heifer Calf Class
1st Trevor Dudley
Champion: Trevor Dudley Reserve Champion:
BELGIAN BLUE
Our Belgian Blue Classes are sponsored by Davenish Nutrition.
CLASS 28
The Davenish Nutrition Pedigree Belgian Blue Bull Calf Class
For calves born on or between 1st August and 31st Dec. 2018
1st Scott Pearson
CLASS 29
The Davenish Nutrition Pedigree Belgian Blue Heifer Calf Class
For Heifer calves born on or between 1st August and 31st Dec. 2018
1st Richard Stanley
CLASS 30
The Davenish Nutrition Belgian Blue Calf born in 2019 Class: 1st Richard Stanley
CLASS 31
The Davenish Nutrition Pedigree Belgian Blue Heifer Class
For Heifers born on or after 1st January 2018: 1st Richard Stanley
CLASS 32
The Davenish Nutrition Pedigree Belgian Blue Cow Class
For cows in calf or in milk
1st Scott Pearson
Champion: Reserve Champion:
LIMOUSIN
CLASS 33
The FBD Insurance Limousin Bull Calf Class for bull calves born on or between 1st Aug. and 31st Dec. 2018
1st
CLASS 34
The FBD Insurance Limousin Heifer Calf Class
For heifer calves born on or between 1st Aug. and 31st Dec.2018
1st Kelly Stephenson
CLASS 35
The FBD Insurance Pedigree Limousin Calf Class
For male or Female calves born in 2019: 1st John Moloney
CLASS 36
The FBD Insurance Pedigree Limousin Maiden Heifer Class.
For maiden heifers born on or after 1st Aug. 2018: 1st William Gubbins
CLASS 37
The FBD Insurance Limousin Cow or Heifer in calf or milk Class
For cows or heifers in calf or in milk
1st Kelly Stephenson
Champion. Kelly Stephenson Reserve: Kelly Stephenson
NON PEDIGREE CLASSES
CLASS 38
The Clonmel Oil Beef Bull/Heifer Class
For any breed, non pedigree, male or female born after 1stJan. 2019.
Age, sex and quality to be taken into account: 1st Amy/Laura McCabe
CLASS 39
THE IRISH SHOWS ASSOCIATION & CLAREMORRIS SHOW
All Ireland Pedigree Suckler Type Heifer Qualifier
Qualified; Donal Moloney Qualified; William Gubbins
CLASS 40
The Clonmel Show Quality Beef Heifer Class for heifers with not more than two permanent teeth
1st William R. Gubbins
CLASS 41
The Quality Beef Bullock Class
For bullocks with not more than two permanent teeth: 1st Amy/Laura McCabe
CLASS 42
The FBD Insurance Quality Beef Animal for beef animals Male or Female,with 2 or more permanent teeth: 1st Donal Moloney
CLASS 43
The Hotel Minella Young Handlers Class open to boys and girls under 16 years on Show day, showing any animal male or female: 1st Scott Pearson; 2nd Colin Bourke;
3rd Sarah O’Neill
THE BILL CARROLL CHAMPION PEDIGREE BEEF CALF CLASS
Open to 1st and 2nd placed animals in all the Pedigree Beef Calf Classes: 1st Martin Ryan; 2nd John Maloney; 3rd Keith Vickery
THE AIB SUPREME CHAMPION BEEF ANIMAL
Sponsored by Allied Irish Banks plc. O’Connell St., Clonmel
Qualifiers for this class shall be as follows:
1. Champion, Reserve and 3rd placed from Friesian, Shorthorn, Hereford, Belgian Blue, Simmental, Charolais and Limousin.
2. Champion, Reserve and 3rd placed Commercial Animal.
PRIZES
Champion €250 & Perpetual Trophy Won by:
Reserve €100 Won by Kay & Jerry O’Keeffe
3rd €70 Won by Garret Behan
4th €70 Won by…Donal Moloney
(Will be awarded to the best Commercial animal, if it is not in the first three placings)
The William Carroll Memorial Perpetual Trophy, kindly presented to Clonmel Show by the late Wm. Carroll Snr., Mile Tree, Clonmel, will be awarded to the Supreme Beef Animal
GOATS
Class 1 -Best Milking Goat - 1st Hugh Daniels
Classs 2 – Best Goatling - 1st Darren Moore
Classs 3 – Best Female Kid - 1st Darren Moore
Class 4 – Best Male Kid - 1st Sally Wilson
Class 5 – Best Pygmy Kid - Nil
Class 6 – Best Pygmy Adult Female - Nil
Class 7 - 1st Darren Moore
Special Prize – within 25km Radius of Clonmel - Sally Wilson
CHAMPION - Darren Moore
RESERVE CHAMPION – Hugh Daniels
Horses and ponies
THE CLINTONS OF CLONMEL Lightweight Ridden Hunter Class
1st Johnny Stafford – Major Malone; 2nd Rosemary Connors – Woodfield Xtra; 3rd Fionnuala Lennon – Carrrush Lord Spenser
THE ENFER GROUP Medium weight Ridden Hunter Class
1st Emily Sayers – HSB Limited Edition; 2nd Elizabeth Wilson – Boolagh Bear Neccessities; 3rd Tania Heffernan – Gone Away
THE GAIN SMALL RIDDEN HUNTER CLASS
1st Sonya Casey – Crown Star; 2nd Elizabeth Wilson - Tiny
THE BARLO MOTORS LIMITED Heavy weight Ridden Hunter Class
1st Melanie Purcell – Prescotts Pharrell; 2nd Michaela Steyn Keating – Lady Gregory
3rd Sally Sweeney - Jack Magic
THE A.I.B. €1,000 HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP
Champion: Johnny Stafford Reserve: Sonya Casey
KELLET PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP (presented by the late Mrs Kellet, Clonacody) for the best 4 year old Mare or Gelding entered and exhibited in Classes 1,2,3 and 4 bred by exhibitor.
THE WILFRED F.H. WATSON MERORIAL CUP, Perpetual Challenge Cup, presented by the late Mrs W. Bagwell, Marlfield, Clonmel in 1930. For the best Hunter or Huntress, 4 years old and upwards entered in Classes 1, 2, 3 and 4
Champion: Johnny Stafford
RESCUE & VETERAN HORSE CLASSES
THE KLM LOGISTICS & PINEWOOD RESCUE CLASS
1st Kate Tobin – IHRP Adrian
THE JOHN KENNEDY MOTORS VETERAN HORSE CLASS
1st Kim Ronan - Rocklow Belle
THE CLONMEL SHOW RIDDEN COB CLASS
1st Nicola Perrin – Ballarin Cuchulainn
THE REILLY ENGINEERING RIDDEN COLOURED CLASS
1st Susan Archdeacon – CoCo Boy
THE MULCAHY OF CLONMEL LARGE RIDING HORSE CLASS
1st Grainne Murphy – Makes me Smile
THE BULMERS RACEHORSE TO RIDING HORSE – Open Class
1st Mouse Morris – First Lieutenant
THE A.I.B. BANK RACEHORSE TO RIDING – Retraining Class
1st Miriam Butler - Observation
BROODMARES, FOALS & YOUNG HORSES
THE ENFER IRISH DRAUGHT MARE CLASS
1st Joanne Doran –Ballinard Just Pip
THE JAMES REILLY NON THOROUGHBRED BROODMARE CLASS.
1st Richard Drohan – Lucy’s Princess
THE IVERK SHOW BROODMARE & FOAL TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
QUALIFIER
Qualifier: Richard Drohan – Lucy’s Princess
Qualifier: John Roche – Assagart Travelling Solo
THE NON-THOROUGHBRED COLT FOAL OR FILLY CLASS
1st John Roche – Assagart Emperor
THE HALF BRED YEARLING COLT/GELDING OR FILLY CLASS
1st Gerard Mullins – Electric Grey
THE ISA & KILDYSART YEARLING FILLY CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIER
Qualifier: Leonard Supple – Southwell Diamond Jorga
Qualifier: Cora Houlihan – Enniskeane Meghan
THE CLONMEL SHOW HALFBRED TWO YEAR OLD COLT, GELDING OR FILLY CLASS
1st Jimmy Clancy – Ballyluskey Breeze
THE CLONMEL SHOW THREE YEAR OLD COLT, GELDING OR FILLY CLASS
1st Julie Radden – Master Jack Brown
RING 3
THE ALL IRELAND COOLMORE STUD THOROUGHBRED BROODMARE CLASS
1st John Roche – Cyrilis Island
2nd Michelle Duggan – Flick a Switch
3rd Eileen Ryan – Kalico Kate
4th Eileen Ryan - Kalico Kalista
5th Roger McGrath – Beg La Eile
6th Tom Power - Ballyknock Rose
Best Colt Foal Won by: Roger McGrath
Best Filly Foal Won By: John Roche
WORKING HUNTER ARENA -Horses
THE BANK OF IRELAND WORKING HUNTER CLASS
1st Laura Kelly – HL Marley and me
THE ESTHER KEHOE TRADITIONAL IRISH HORSEWORKING HUNTER CLASS
1st Laura Kelly – HL Marley and me
PONY CLASSES
THE ESTHER KEHOE INTERMEDIATE RIDDEN HUNTER CLASS
(not exceeding 158cms)
1st Michelle Sheridan – Roving Pedlar
THE MEDITE OF EUROPE RIDDEN HUNTER PONY CLASS
(exceeding 143 but not exceeding 153cms): 1st Eiear Furlong - Thistletown Olympia.
THE O’BYRNE & HALLEY RIDDEN HUNTER PONY CLASS
(exceeding 133cms but not exceeding 143cms): 1st Cathriona Glynn - Yealand Pilgrim
THE GAIN RIDDEN HUNTER PONY CLASS
(not exceeding 133cms): 1st Margaret Miller – Golden Grove Sunshine
Championship for the Perpetual Challenge Cup presented by The Munster Express will be judged from 1st and 2nd prize winners in classes 38, 39, 40 and 41.
THE SEMITON RIDDEN STARTER STAKES CLASS
For Novice and Open Ponies, not exceeding 133cms.
1st Nesta Fitzgerald, Coolnabrone, Co. Kilkenny-Parcglas Splendid Rainbow
THE MARGARET MORRIS RIDDEN REGISTERED CONNEMARA PONY CLASS
For Registered Connemara Ponies.
1st Emma Stephenson – Dromad Moran Dancer
Working Hunter Ponies
THE CLONMEL SHOW NON- THOROUGHBRED FILLY FOAL CLASS
1st Michelle Sheridan – Roving Pedlar
THE TIPPERARY FOXHOUNDS WORKING HUNTER PONY CLASS
1st Eimear Furlong – Thistletown Olympia
THE TIPPERARY FOXHOUNDS WORKING HUNTER PONY CLASS.
1st Emily Widger - Quinn Love Boy
THE WORKING HUNTER PONY CLASS
Nil
THE MARTIN COLLIER WORKING STARTER STAKES CLASS
Not exceeding 133cms.
1st Graham Thompson – Let me Talk
THE RICHARD QUIRKE OPEN CRADLE STAKES
1st Melanie Marnane – Thierrry Henry
SIDE SADDLE
THE GURTEEN ORGANIC FARM SENIOR/INTERMEDIATE RIDDEN SIDE SADDLE CLASS
1st Lynne Hincks – Hello There
THE CLONMEL SHOW JUNIOR RIDDEN SIDE-SADDLE CLASS
1st Cathriona Glynn – Just a Peach
Leading Rein & Handy Pony.
THE TEMPLETUOHY MACHINERY LEADING REIN OPEN PONY CLASS
not exceeding 123cms.
1st Tara Oliver – Woodroad Flower Girl
THE FBD LEAD REIN SHOW HUNTER PONY CLASS
not exceeding 123cms.
1st Aine Brennan – Uppacott Xotica
THE CLONMEL SHOW OPEN FIRST RIDDEN PONY CLASS not exceeding 123cms.
1st Fiona Goor – Barkway State Affair
THE HOTEL MINELLA FIRST YEAR FIRST RIDDEN PONY CLASS not exceeding 123cms.
1st Aileen Goff – Jasmyne De Sauviat
Mini Championship
Champion Rosette Won by: Aine Brennna
Reserve Champion Rosette Won by: Fiona Goor
THE EQUINE WAREHOUSE LEAD REIN NOVICE PONY CLASS not exceeding 138cms.
1st Bianca Lennon – Hemsbrook Pastiche
THE HOTEL MINELLA HANDY PONY CLASS
For Unregistered Ponies with the I.P.S.
1st Dominic Sellars – Jessy Ginger
THE ESTHER KEHOE PONY BROODMARE CLASS
For Pony Broodmares 4 year old and over
1st Jerry Moloney – Talgarreg Golden Grace
