RURAL LIFE

All the results from Clonmel Show for cattle, sheep, goats and horses

ANOTHER GREAT DAY AT POWERSTOWN PARK

Kieran Ryan, Clonmel Show Poultry Champion accepting his prize from judge Edward Gormley

Sheep 

 

                             COMMERCIAL CLASSES

CLASS 1

The Murray’s Lamb suitable for Export slaughter 38-43cms. Class.

1st Brian Matthews 

CLASS 2

The Shay Kennedy Open Butcher’s Lamb Class: 1st 

CLASS 3

The Osmonde & Sons Ewe Lamb, suitable for breeding, Class: 1st  Graham Murphy & Shauna Rothwell

CLASS 4

The Bulmers Pair Hogget Ewe, suitable for breeding Class: 1st Graham Murphy & Shauna Rothwell

                CLASS 5

The Margaret Morris Ewe, 2years and upwards: 1st Brian Jordan, Duncormick, Co. Wexford

CLASS 6

The Joe Murphy Pet Lamb Class

For Pet Lambs owned and exhibited by children 12 years and under: 1st  Jake Fox

            CLASS 7

The Shay Kennedy Young Handlers Class: 1st Katie Fox

                    TEXEL

The Martin & Rea (Tipperary) Perpetual Challenge Cup  will be presented to the Supreme Champion Texel Sheep

                CLASS 8

The Martin & Rea Texel  Ram Shearling and upwards Class

1st Arthur O’Keeffe, Mallow, Co. Cork

                CLASS 9

The Martin & Rea Texel Ewe Shearling and upwards Class

1st Arthur O’Keeffe, Mallow, Co. Cork

                CLASS 10

The Martin & Rea Texel Ram Lamb Class: 1st Noel P. Walsh

                CLASS 11

The Lifeline Texel Ewe Lamb Class

1st Arthur O’Keeffe

Texel Champion: Arthur O’Keeffe           

Reserve  Champion Arthur O’Keeffe

 

                    SUFFOLK

     The Hogan Cup will be awarded to the Champion Suffolk Sheep.

                CLASS 12

The FBD Insurance Suffolk Ram Shearling & Upwards Class: 1st  Brian Boland

            CLASS 13

The FBD Insurance Suffolk Ewe Shearling & Upwards Class: 1st Arthur O’Keeffe, Mallow, Co. Cork

            CLASS 14

The FBD Insurance  Suffolk Ram Lamb Class: 1st Dan O’Mahony

                CLASS 15

The FBD Insurance Suffolk Ewe Lamb Class: 1st Arthur O’Keeffe.

Champion;  Arthur O’Keeffe    Reserve Champion Arthur O’Keeffe

    ROUGE DE L’OUEST

The Kennedy Shield will be awarded to the Champion Rouge DeL’Quest Sheep

CLASS 16

The Clonmel & District Coursing Rouge De L’Ouest Senior Ram Class

1st  Oliver Keaskin

CLASS 17

The  Clonmel & District Coursing Rouge De L’Ouest Shearling Ram Class

1st Malcolm Workman

CLASS 18

The Rouge De L’Ouest Ram Lamb All Ireland Champion Class: 1st.  Edwin Draper; 2nd Edwin Draper; 3rd Oliver Keaskin; 4th Malcolm Workman; 5th Oliver Keaskin; 6th Malcolm Workman

CLASS 19

The Bob Fitzgerald Rouge De L’Ouest Shearling Ewe Class

1st Malcolm Workman, Monaghan

            CLASS 20

The DeLacy, Clancy & Kent Rouge De L’Ouesgt Ewe Lamb Class

1st Oliver Keaskin

            CLASS 21

The Rouge Society Cross Factory Lamb Class  Live Competition: 1st Ben Pearson; 2nd David Wharton; 3rd Ben Pearson; 4th Sean & Paul McCartney; 5th Sean & Paul McCartney

            VENDEEN 

                CLASS 22

The Jim Dunne Vendeen Senior Ram  Class: 1st Ena Nagle

CLASS 23

The Dougan FitzGerald Vendeen Ram Lamb Class: 1st  Conor & Cheryl O’Brien

                CLASS 24

The Moroney Footwear Vendeen Shearling Ewe Class

1st  Conor & Cheryl O’Brien,

CLASS 25

The Jim Ryan Vendeen Ewe Lamb Class: 1st Conor & Cheryl O’Brien,

Overall Champion: Conor & Cheryl O’Brien          

Overall Reserve Champion:   

                

CHAROLAIS    

CLASS 26

The Clonmel Oil Charolais Shearling Ram Class: 1st  David Condon

            CLASS 27

The Clonmel Oil Charolais Shearling Ewe Class: 1st  Sinead Brophy

                CLASS 28

The Kilkenny Co-Op Charolais Ram Lamb Class: 1st Mrs Hannah Heffernan

                CLASS 29

The Suir Hire Centre Charollais Ewe Lamb Class: 1st  Sinead Brophy

                          BELTEX

CLASS 30

The Glanbia  Beltex Shearling Ram & upwards Class: 1st Alan Cuddy

CLASS 31

The Glanbia Beltex Shearling Ewe & upwards: 1st Brian Matthews

CLASS 32

The Glanbia Beltex Ram Lamb Class

1st John Maher

CLASS 33

The Glanbia Beltex Ewe Lamb Class

1st Alan Cuddy

              DORSET

            CLASS  34

The Shay Kennedy Shearling Ram & Upwards Class: 1st Ms. Sam Ginty

               CLASS 35            

The Shay Kennedy Shearling Ewe & upwards Class: 1st Noel Clancy

                CLASS 36

The Shay Kennedy Dorset Ram Lamb Class: 1st Samantha Ginty

                CLASS 37

The Shay Kennedy Dorset Ewe Lamb Class: 1st  Noel Clancy

                BELCLARE

            CLASS 38

The Mullinahone Co-Op Belclare Senior Ram Class

1st Richard & John Lalor.

                CLASS 39

The Semiton Belclare Shearling Ram Class: 1st Richard Lalor

            CLASS 40

The Iverk Produce Belclare Ram Lamb Class: 1st  Liam Delaney

            CLASS 41

The Iverk Produce Belclare Senior Ewe Class: 1st  Michael Gottstein

            CLASS 42

The Belclare Shearling Ewe Class: 1st  Richard & John Lalor

            CLASS 43

The Iverk Produce Belclare Ewe Lamb Class: 1st Richard & John Lalor

            SCOTCH BLACKFACE

The McLysaght Perpetual Challenge Cup will be presented to the Supreme Champion Scotch Blackface Sheep

                Won by…………….

CLASS 44

The Grassland Fertilizer Scotch Blackface Aged Ram Class: 1st Billy Fraher

CLASS 45

The Grassland Fertilizer Scotch Blackface  Ram Lamb Class

1st  Sean Meaney

                CLASS 46

The Grassland Fertilizer Pair Scotch Blackface Ewe Lambs Class.

1st Pa & Pa Whyte

Winners in this class can go forward to Osmonds Ecofleece Ewe Lamb All Ireland Championship in Kilgarvan on 6th August – entries must be made direct to the Secretary of Kilgarvan Show 087 6243990

CLASS 47

The Daniel Buckley Scotch Blackface Shearling Ram All Ireland Championship: 1st  Liam Whelan; 2nd  John Walsh; 3rd   Pat Whyte; 4th Noel Walsh; 5th Ger Walsh

CLASS 48

The Medite Scotch Blackface Hogget Ewe Class: 1st  Pat Whyte

CLASS 49

The Medite Scotch Blackface Ewe with a Lamb Class: 1st Noel Walsh

Champion: Pat Whyte         Reserve;  Liam Whelan.

                

                ZWARTBLE    

                 CLASS 50

The Star Fuels Zwartble Early Ewe Lamb  Class

1st  Colin Stephenson

            CLASS 51

The Star Fuels  Zwartble Early Ram Lamb Class: 1st Jimmy Smyth

CLASS 52

The Bank of Ireland Zwartble Late Ewe Lamb Class: 1st Jimmy Smyth

                 CLASS 53

The Bank of Ireland Zwartble Late Ram Lamb Class: 1st Eamon Haslam

                CLASS 54

The Templetuohy Garage Zwartble Shearling Ewe Class: 1st Colin Stephenson    

                           CLASS 55

The Suir Hire Zwartble Shearling Ram Class: 1st Jimmy Smyth

                CLASS 56

The Star Fuels Pair of Zwartble Aged Ewe Class: 1st Jimmy Smyth

                CLASS 57

The Bank of Ireland Aged Ram Class

1st  Colin Stephenson

                CLASS 58

The A.I.B. Bank Zwartbles Pair Class

1st Colin Stephenson

                CLASS 59

Young Handlers (under 12)     Jimmy Smyth

                CLASS 60

Young Handlers aged 12-18years. – Jimmy Smyth

Female Champion:     Reserve Female   

Male Champion:         Male Reserve:

Breed Champion:    Breed Champion Reserve: 

            JACOB

All our Jacob Classes are sponsored by Gain.

            CLASS 61

The Gain Jacob Ram Shearling & upwards  Class: 1st Cathal Walsh

            CLASS 62

The Gain Jacob Ewe Shearling & upwards Class: 1st Aaron Conway

            CLASS 63

The Gain Jacob Ram Lamb Class

1st Kevin Harney  Senior 

            CLASS 64

The Gain Jacob Ewe Lamb Class

1st Kevin Harney

Champion: Kevin Harney       Reserve Champion: 

                LLEYN    

            CLASS 65

The Kilkenny Co-op Lleyn Ewe Lamb Class: 1st Robin Darker

                CLASS 66

The Kilkenny Co-Op Livestock Mart Lleyn Ewe Shearling Class: 1st Alan McDonald

                CLASS 67

The  Lleyn Senior Ewe Class: 1st Alan McDonald

            CLASS 68

The  Lleyn  Class: 1st  Robin Darker

            CLASS 69

The Lleyn Ram Shearling and upwards

Mullinahone Co-Op

Alan McDonald       

Champion: Alan McDonald          Reserve Champion: Robin Darker

        RARE BREEDS

            CLASS 70

The Clonmel ShowBest Male Sheep, any other Breed: 1st  Mike Fox

                CLASS 71

The Clonmel Show  Best Female Sheep, any other Breed: 1st Jonathan Workman

            CATTLE

    Friesian

CLASS 1

 The Star Fuels & Liffey Mills Pedigree Friesian Heifer Calf Class    

For calves born on or after 1st Jan 2019: 1st Jim & Doireann Mulhall

            CLASS 2

THE GAIN CHAMPION YEARLING HEIFER Class

For Friesian Heifers born after 1st Jan. 2018: 1st  Jim & Doireann Mulhall

2nd  Tom Murphy; 3rd T. &M. Blake    

CLASS 3

The Gain Calved Dairy Heifer Class

For heifers in 1st lactation

1st Jim & DoireannMulhall

CLASS 4

The Gain Senior Cow Class

For Pedigree Friesian cows in 2nd lactation or more

1st Jim & Doireann Mulhall

            CLASS 5

The Star Fuels Dairy Heifer Calf Non Pedigree Class

For calves born on or before1st September 2018

THE A.I.B. Supreme Dairy Animal

Champion €150 –Jim & Doireann Mulhall. Reserve Champion €75 -  Jim & Doireann Mulhall

          

                  SHORTHORN (Pedigree & Non-Pedigree)

            CLASS 6

The George & Sara Fennell Shorthorn Calf Class

For pedigree registered Heifer or Bull Calves born in 2019.

1st James Muldowney, 

            CLASS 7 

The Jim Strang Shorthorn Yearling Heifer Class

For Yearling Heifers born in 2018

1st  Martin Kelly

        CLASS 8

The Jim Strang Shorthorn Beef Cow or Heifer, in calf or in milk Class

1st James Muldowney

Champion; Martin Kelly

SIMMENTAL

                CLASS 9

The Jim Strang Pedigree Simmental Bull Calf Class

For calves born on between 1st August. and 31st Dec. 2018.

1st Garrett Behan

    CLASS 10

The Paul Nugent Pedigree Simmental Heifer Calf Class    

For calves born on or between1st August and 31st Dec. 2018.

  1st James Kelly

                CLASS 11

The Pedigree Simmental 2019 Calf Class

For calves Male or Female born on or after 1st Jan 2019

1st Garrett Behan

                CLASS 12

The Pedigree Simmental Maiden Heifer born after 1st August 2018

1st Garrett Behan

                CLASS 13                

The DeLaval Simmental Cow or Heifer, in calf or in milk Class

1st Garret Behan

Champion: Garret Behan    Reserve: Garrett Behan

CHAROLAIS

CLASS 14

The Irish Charolais Society Bull Calf Class: 

1st Martin Ryan 

CLASS 15

The Glanbia Pedigree Charolais Heifer Calf Class for Heifers born between 1st Aug. and 31st Dec. 2018: 1st Martin Ryan    

            CLASS 16

The Glanbia Charolais Calf male or female born in 2019: 1st Martin Ryan

            CLASS 17

The Pedigree Charolais Maiden Heifer Class for maiden heifers born on or after 1st Aug. 2018: 1st Kay & Jerry O’Keeffe

            CLASS 18

The  Pedigree Charolais Cow or Heifer Class for cows or heifers in calf or in milk Class: 1st Martin Ryan 

Champion;  Kay & Jerry O’Keeffe       Reserve: Martin Ryan 

ANGUS

            CLASS 19                

The Irish Angus Bull Calf Class

For Bull Calves born on or between  1st Sept. And 31st Dec 2018

1st Keith & C.Vickery

            CLASS 20

The APB Meats Angus Heifer Calf Class for Heifer Calves born on or between 1st Sept. And 31st Dec. 2018

1st Keith & C. Vickery. 

            CLASS 21

The APBMeats Angus Calf Bull or Heifer Class for bull or heifer calves born in 2019. 

1st  Edward Dudley

            CLASS 22

The APB Meats Angus Heifer Class

For Heifers born on or after 1st September 2018

1st Dervella Lynch

Irish Angus Champion €50 and Sash  Keith & C. Vickery

Irish Angus Reserve €20 and Special Rosette  Keith & C. Vickery

                HEREFORDS

The Brackford Perpetual Challenge Cup,  will be awarded to the CHAMPION HEREFORD CALF Male or Female of the Show – Trevor Dudley

                CLASS 23

The Bulmers Pedigree Hereford Bull Calf Class for bull calves born on or between 1st July 2018 and 31st December 2018:  1st  Trevor Dudley

        CLASS 24

The Bulmers Pedigree Hereford Heifer Calf Class for Heifer Calves born on or between 1st July 2018 and 31st December 2018.   

1st Trevor Dudley

                CLASS 25

The Paddy Bruton Forestry Services Pedigree Hereford Maiden Heifer Class for maiden heifers born on or after 1st July 2017: 1st Sarah Brennan                

            CLASS 26

The Munster AI Pedigree Hereford Heifer Calf Class.

For maiden heifers born between 1st July and 31 December 2018   

1st Trevor Dudley.

CLASS 27

The Munster AI Group Pedigree Hereford Bull/ Heifer  Calf  Class

1st Trevor Dudley

Champion:  Trevor Dudley       Reserve Champion: 

BELGIAN BLUE

Our Belgian Blue Classes are sponsored by Davenish Nutrition.

            CLASS 28

The Davenish Nutrition Pedigree Belgian Blue Bull Calf Class

For calves born on or between 1st August and 31st Dec. 2018

1st Scott Pearson 

                CLASS 29

The Davenish Nutrition Pedigree Belgian Blue Heifer Calf Class

For Heifer calves born on or between 1st August and 31st Dec. 2018

1st  Richard Stanley

            CLASS 30

The Davenish Nutrition Belgian Blue Calf born in 2019 Class: 1st Richard Stanley

            CLASS 31

The Davenish Nutrition Pedigree Belgian Blue Heifer Class

For Heifers born on or after 1st January 2018: 1st Richard Stanley

            CLASS 32

The  Davenish Nutrition Pedigree Belgian Blue Cow Class

For  cows in calf or in milk

1st Scott Pearson

Champion:             Reserve Champion:  

                 LIMOUSIN

        CLASS 33

The FBD Insurance Limousin Bull Calf Class for bull calves born on or between 1st Aug. and 31st Dec. 2018

1st

            CLASS 34

The FBD Insurance Limousin Heifer Calf Class

For heifer calves born on or between 1st Aug. and 31st Dec.2018

1st Kelly  Stephenson

            CLASS 35

The FBD Insurance Pedigree Limousin Calf Class

For male or Female calves born in 2019: 1st John Moloney

            CLASS 36

 The FBD Insurance Pedigree Limousin Maiden Heifer Class.

For maiden heifers born on or after 1st Aug. 2018: 1st William Gubbins

            CLASS 37

The FBD Insurance Limousin Cow or Heifer in calf or milk Class

For cows or heifers in calf or in milk 

1st Kelly Stephenson

Champion. Kelly Stephenson       Reserve: Kelly Stephenson 

            NON PEDIGREE CLASSES

                CLASS 38

The Clonmel Oil Beef Bull/Heifer Class

For any breed, non pedigree, male or female born after 1stJan. 2019.

  Age, sex and quality to be taken into account:  1st  Amy/Laura McCabe

                CLASS 39

THE IRISH SHOWS ASSOCIATION & CLAREMORRIS SHOW     

All Ireland Pedigree Suckler Type Heifer Qualifier

Qualified; Donal Moloney            Qualified; William Gubbins

                CLASS 40

The Clonmel Show Quality Beef Heifer Class for heifers with not more than two permanent teeth

1st William R. Gubbins            

                CLASS  41

    The  Quality Beef Bullock Class

For bullocks with not more than two permanent teeth: 1st Amy/Laura McCabe

                 CLASS 42

The FBD Insurance Quality Beef Animal for beef animals Male or Female,with 2 or more permanent teeth: 1st Donal Moloney

CLASS 43

The Hotel Minella Young Handlers Class open to boys and girls under 16 years on Show day, showing any animal male or female: 1st  Scott Pearson; 2nd Colin Bourke; 

3rd  Sarah O’Neill

    THE BILL CARROLL CHAMPION PEDIGREE         BEEF CALF CLASS

Open to 1st and 2nd placed animals in all the Pedigree Beef Calf Classes: 1st Martin Ryan; 2nd John Maloney; 3rd Keith Vickery

THE AIB SUPREME CHAMPION BEEF ANIMAL

Sponsored by Allied Irish Banks plc. O’Connell St., Clonmel

Qualifiers for this class shall be as follows:

1. Champion, Reserve and 3rd placed from Friesian, Shorthorn, Hereford, Belgian Blue, Simmental, Charolais and Limousin.

2. Champion, Reserve and 3rd placed Commercial Animal.

PRIZES

Champion €250 & Perpetual Trophy  Won by:

Reserve €100 Won by  Kay & Jerry O’Keeffe

3rd €70 Won by Garret Behan

                       4th €70   Won by…Donal Moloney

(Will be awarded to the best Commercial animal, if it is not in the first three placings)

The William Carroll Memorial Perpetual Trophy, kindly presented to Clonmel Show by the late Wm. Carroll Snr., Mile Tree, Clonmel, will be awarded to the Supreme Beef Animal   

 

            GOATS

Class 1  -Best Milking Goat - 1st  Hugh Daniels

Classs 2 – Best Goatling - 1st Darren Moore

Classs 3 – Best Female Kid - 1st  Darren Moore

Class 4 – Best Male Kid - 1st  Sally Wilson

Class 5 – Best Pygmy Kid - Nil

Class 6 – Best Pygmy Adult Female - Nil

Class 7 - 1st  Darren Moore

Special Prize – within 25km Radius of Clonmel - Sally Wilson

CHAMPION  - Darren Moore     

RESERVE CHAMPION – Hugh Daniels

 

        Horses and ponies

   

THE CLINTONS OF CLONMEL Lightweight Ridden Hunter Class

1st Johnny Stafford – Major Malone; 2nd Rosemary Connors – Woodfield Xtra; 3rd Fionnuala Lennon – Carrrush Lord Spenser

THE ENFER GROUP Medium weight Ridden Hunter Class

1st Emily Sayers – HSB Limited Edition; 2nd Elizabeth Wilson – Boolagh Bear Neccessities; 3rd Tania Heffernan – Gone Away

THE GAIN SMALL RIDDEN HUNTER CLASS

1st  Sonya Casey – Crown Star; 2nd Elizabeth Wilson - Tiny

THE BARLO MOTORS LIMITED Heavy weight Ridden Hunter Class

1st  Melanie Purcell – Prescotts  Pharrell; 2nd Michaela Steyn Keating – Lady Gregory

3rd Sally Sweeney -  Jack Magic                                                                               

 THE A.I.B.   €1,000 HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

Champion:  Johnny Stafford         Reserve: Sonya Casey 

KELLET PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP (presented by the late Mrs Kellet, Clonacody) for the best 4 year old Mare or Gelding entered and exhibited in Classes 1,2,3 and 4 bred by exhibitor.

THE WILFRED F.H. WATSON MERORIAL CUP, Perpetual Challenge Cup, presented by the late Mrs W. Bagwell, Marlfield, Clonmel in 1930.  For the best Hunter or Huntress, 4 years old and upwards entered in Classes 1, 2, 3 and 4

Champion:      Johnny Stafford

RESCUE & VETERAN HORSE CLASSES

THE KLM LOGISTICS & PINEWOOD RESCUE CLASS

1st  Kate Tobin – IHRP Adrian

THE JOHN KENNEDY MOTORS VETERAN HORSE CLASS

1st Kim Ronan -  Rocklow Belle

THE CLONMEL SHOW RIDDEN COB CLASS

1st Nicola Perrin – Ballarin Cuchulainn

THE REILLY ENGINEERING  RIDDEN COLOURED CLASS

1st Susan Archdeacon – CoCo Boy

THE MULCAHY OF CLONMEL LARGE RIDING HORSE CLASS

1st  Grainne Murphy – Makes me Smile

THE BULMERS RACEHORSE TO RIDING HORSE – Open  Class

1st  Mouse Morris – First Lieutenant

THE A.I.B. BANK  RACEHORSE TO RIDING  – Retraining Class

1st Miriam Butler - Observation

 

    BROODMARES, FOALS & YOUNG HORSES

THE ENFER IRISH DRAUGHT MARE CLASS

1st  Joanne Doran  –Ballinard Just Pip

THE JAMES REILLY NON THOROUGHBRED BROODMARE CLASS.

1st  Richard Drohan – Lucy’s Princess

THE IVERK SHOW BROODMARE & FOAL TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

                QUALIFIER

Qualifier: Richard Drohan – Lucy’s Princess

Qualifier: John Roche – Assagart Travelling Solo

THE NON-THOROUGHBRED COLT FOAL OR FILLY CLASS

1st John Roche – Assagart Emperor

THE HALF BRED YEARLING COLT/GELDING OR FILLY CLASS

1st Gerard Mullins – Electric Grey

THE ISA & KILDYSART YEARLING FILLY CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIER

Qualifier:  Leonard Supple – Southwell Diamond Jorga

Qualifier: Cora  Houlihan – Enniskeane Meghan

THE CLONMEL SHOW HALFBRED TWO YEAR OLD COLT, GELDING OR FILLY CLASS

1st Jimmy Clancy – Ballyluskey Breeze

THE CLONMEL SHOW THREE YEAR OLD COLT, GELDING OR FILLY CLASS

1st Julie Radden – Master Jack Brown

RING 3

THE ALL IRELAND COOLMORE STUD THOROUGHBRED BROODMARE CLASS

1st John Roche – Cyrilis Island

2nd Michelle Duggan – Flick a Switch

3rd  Eileen Ryan – Kalico Kate 

4th Eileen Ryan -  Kalico Kalista

5th Roger McGrath – Beg La Eile

6th Tom Power -  Ballyknock Rose

 Best Colt Foal Won by: Roger McGrath

Best Filly Foal Won By: John Roche

    WORKING HUNTER ARENA -Horses

THE BANK OF IRELAND WORKING HUNTER CLASS

1st Laura Kelly – HL Marley and me

THE ESTHER KEHOE TRADITIONAL IRISH HORSEWORKING HUNTER CLASS

1st Laura Kelly – HL Marley and me

  PONY CLASSES

THE ESTHER KEHOE  INTERMEDIATE RIDDEN HUNTER CLASS

(not exceeding 158cms)

1st Michelle Sheridan – Roving Pedlar

THE MEDITE OF EUROPE RIDDEN HUNTER PONY CLASS

(exceeding 143 but not exceeding 153cms): 1st Eiear Furlong - Thistletown Olympia.

THE O’BYRNE & HALLEY RIDDEN HUNTER PONY CLASS

(exceeding 133cms but not exceeding 143cms): 1st Cathriona Glynn - Yealand Pilgrim

THE GAIN RIDDEN HUNTER PONY CLASS  

(not exceeding 133cms): 1st Margaret Miller – Golden Grove Sunshine

Championship for the Perpetual Challenge Cup presented by The Munster Express will be judged from 1st and 2nd prize winners in classes 38, 39, 40 and 41.        

THE SEMITON  RIDDEN STARTER STAKES CLASS

For Novice and Open Ponies, not exceeding 133cms.

1st Nesta Fitzgerald, Coolnabrone, Co. Kilkenny-Parcglas Splendid Rainbow

THE MARGARET MORRIS RIDDEN REGISTERED CONNEMARA PONY CLASS

For Registered Connemara Ponies.

1st  Emma Stephenson – Dromad Moran Dancer

Working Hunter Ponies  

THE CLONMEL SHOW NON- THOROUGHBRED FILLY FOAL CLASS 

1st  Michelle Sheridan – Roving Pedlar

THE TIPPERARY FOXHOUNDS WORKING HUNTER PONY CLASS

1st Eimear Furlong – Thistletown Olympia

THE TIPPERARY FOXHOUNDS WORKING HUNTER PONY CLASS.

1st Emily Widger -  Quinn Love Boy

THE  WORKING HUNTER PONY CLASS

Nil

THE MARTIN COLLIER WORKING STARTER STAKES CLASS

Not exceeding 133cms.

1st  Graham Thompson – Let me Talk

THE RICHARD QUIRKE OPEN CRADLE STAKES

1st Melanie Marnane  – Thierrry Henry

        SIDE SADDLE

THE GURTEEN ORGANIC FARM SENIOR/INTERMEDIATE RIDDEN SIDE SADDLE CLASS        

1st Lynne Hincks – Hello There

THE CLONMEL SHOW JUNIOR RIDDEN SIDE-SADDLE CLASS

1st Cathriona Glynn – Just a Peach

  Leading Rein & Handy Pony.

THE TEMPLETUOHY MACHINERY LEADING REIN OPEN PONY CLASS

 not exceeding 123cms.

1st  Tara Oliver – Woodroad Flower Girl

THE FBD LEAD REIN SHOW HUNTER PONY CLASS

 not exceeding 123cms.

1st Aine Brennan – Uppacott Xotica

THE CLONMEL SHOW OPEN FIRST RIDDEN PONY CLASS not exceeding 123cms.

1st Fiona Goor – Barkway State Affair

THE HOTEL MINELLA FIRST YEAR FIRST RIDDEN PONY CLASS not exceeding 123cms. 

1st Aileen Goff – Jasmyne De Sauviat

Mini Championship

    Champion Rosette Won by:  Aine Brennna

  Reserve Champion Rosette Won by: Fiona Goor

THE  EQUINE WAREHOUSE LEAD REIN NOVICE PONY CLASS not exceeding 138cms.

1st  Bianca Lennon – Hemsbrook Pastiche

THE HOTEL MINELLA HANDY PONY CLASS

For Unregistered Ponies with the I.P.S.

1st  Dominic Sellars – Jessy Ginger

THE ESTHER KEHOE PONY BROODMARE CLASS

For Pony Broodmares 4 year old and over

1st Jerry Moloney – Talgarreg Golden Grace