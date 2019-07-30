Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly makes four clerical changes in the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly

The annual appointments are made at this time of the year in the Archdiocese.

The Archbishop of Cashel & Emly, Dr Kieran O’Reilly, has made four changes to parishes in the Archdiocese which have just been announced.



The annual clerical appointments are made at this time of the year and sees Rev Fr John Egan, Parish Priest, Lattin and Cullen, to retire to the position of Associate Pastor in the same parish and to reside in the village of Cullen.



Into his place as parish priest will come Very Rev. Michael Kennedy, who is currently P.P. of New Inn & Knockgraffon.

Meanwhile, the very popular Very Rev. Robert Fletcher, who is currently parish priest of Ballinahinch & Killoscully is to now move to be the new parish priest in New Inn & Knockgraffon.



And in his place in Ballinahinch and Killoscully will come Rev. James O’Donoghue who returns to work in the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly having served as Chaplain in University Hospital, Limerick.



The appointments will result in much welcome for the four priests in their new posts, but there will be disappointment too in their former parishes to see them leaving, having served dilligently and faithfully to the needs of the people.

The Archdiocese, with the help of all of it's priests and laity has just completed a Listening Process, the results of which are currently being digested before a plan of action for the future is drawn up and circulated.