Clonmel enhances reputation as a strong location for business start-ups

Clonmel's reputation as an attractive location for business start ups was further enhanced after hosting a hugely successful Entrepreneurs Day seminar attended by some of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country.

Insights from entrepreneurs from across Ireland who have built and some sold multi million euro businesses were provided to a packed Questum centre in Clonmel last Friday.

Those top entrepreneurs were brought together by the Clonmel based Tom Brennan, co-founder of Eirgen, Entrepreneur in Residence at Questum and one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country.

Among the stellar line up of entrepreneurs was Clonmel man Patrick Joy, the 2013 winner of the overall Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award who set up Suretank a global success story.

Patrick Joy was joined by fellow Tipperary entrepreneur Clogadh Cavanagh CEO of Abbey Machinery in Nenagh, one of Ireland’s leading agri-machinery manufacturing brands; David McKernan, founder of Java Republic Roasting Company; David Walsh, co-founder of remote CCTV security camera monitoring company Netwatch; Colum O’Sullivan of food company ‘Cully & Sully’; Rachel Doyle, founder of the Arboretum in Carlow and Louise Grubb, CEO of Triviumvet.

All seven provided a powerful and candid insight into their own personal entrepreneur journeys. Their belief, passion and determination to succeed was evident as they enthralled the audience with their stories.

Speaking at the event, Mr Brennan said that the line-up reflected how far the region has come as a start-up location. “This conference was a superb showcase for Clonmel, for Tipperary, for the south east; a brilliant line-up of some of the country’s top entrepreneurs, over 80 in attendance and a big waiting list. There’s a lot of excitement about what’s happening here in the start-up context and that they were willing to come here to tell their story reflects that.

“What we heard drove this home. Patrick Joy, who is one of Ireland’s most successful entrepreneurs, told us how he couldn’t get a location in Tipperary when he was starting out in the mid-1990s but most definitely could now.

“These speakers came to Clonmel to tell their remarkable stories at an event that will further the reputation of the south east for entrepreneurship. Collectively, what we heard is that the south east is ripe as a location for start-ups, the ecosystem is here, the supports are here and the ultimate message was that if you have the idea and the determination to succeed, you can do so in this region as quick as anywhere. That’s the route many of our speakers took and they gave huge encouragement to attendees for their journey.”

The Eirgen co-founder said that the entrepreneurs had given invaluable insights to attendees in a no-holds barred session.

“Attendees were blown away by the quality, not least given it was a free event.

They got to hear the trials, tribulations and successes of business people who have gone on the journey themselves. It was exactly the type of session I would have wanted when I was starting out on my own journey.”

Also speaking at the event, Anthony Fitzgerald, Business Development Officer at Tipperary County Council said:

“The insights were fantastic. We opened the doors of Questum in 2015 to strengthen the business ecosystem of the county and to see the facility full here now with businesses and an event like this today validates everything we have tried to do over the past five years.”

Gillian Barry, LIT’s Head of Innovation & Enterprise Gillian Barry said - “Today has been a fantastic example of what an entrepreneurial led community can do. It would not have happened without Tom Brennan, our Entrepreneur in Residence here. To have our start-up businesses get the opportunity to hear from seven proven entrepreneurs and from Tom Brennan as well, one of the most successful entrepreneurs to come out of the regions, represents what is happening here at Questum and something we are very proud of.”

