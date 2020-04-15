Tipp now seeing the problems with lack of broadband

"It is absolutely vital that we get greater speeds with so many people working from home," says Cllr Phyll Bugler.

Tipperary County Councillor Phyll Bugler (FG) told members of the local authority at a special meeting this week that The Premier County is now seeing up close the problems associated with not having adequate broadband services throughout.



With the country in lockdown and with more people working from home than ever before, there has been great strain placed on the broadband services. And, it was Cllr Buglers view that Tipperary needs to start making more noise if they are to receive greater speed in the provision of broadband services.



“We need to write the Minister straight away to do something about our broadband in this county. It is absolutely vital that we get greater speeds with so many people working from home, students trying to study online and businesses trying to keep their business going remotely. It really has been very evident to us in the last few weeks that we need better broadband,” she said.

Tipperary County Councillor Peter Ryan (FG)

Cllr Siobhan Ambrose (FF) said that the number of people working from home could well increase in the future, especially in town areas, and the need for enhanced broadband was never more important. People have found means of working at home and this could well lead to a big increase going forward.



Cllr Peter Ryan (FG) opined that the idea of digital hubs needs to be explored more and more as this would mean that many people could work from these hubs and not have to travel to major urban centers.



“This makes sense and it means that we would be putting less people on the road to our major centres as well. We need to think serously about this,” he said.