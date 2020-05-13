Thurles Golf Club issues protocols ahead of course re-opening

Following on the governments lifting of some restricting imposed during the Covid -19 pandemic and as golf clubs prepare to re-open on May 18, Thurles Golf Club has issued the following protocols for members.

“We must take personal responsibility for our own actions, adhere to Government requirements and comply with the measures set out below:

Paid up Members only can book on the B.R.S. which will be open from 7am to 7pm each day.

The BRS will go live as follows:

For Monday 18 to Sunday May 24 on Thursday May 14 at 6pm

For Monday 25 to Sunday May 31 on Thursday May 21 at 6pm

For Monday 1 to Sunday June 7 on Thursday May 28 at 6pm.

Members must book a tee-time in advance, online or through Raymond or Ashling. This must be strictly ahered to. If you arrive on spec. you will not be allowed on the course.

Maximum of 3 rounds per person per week to initially facilitate all members getting a round of golf.

No guest bookings as this will invalidate your booking and will be removed by admin.

3 members per line with spacing of 14 minutes.

All under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult.

For the purposes of contact tracing golfers must go out in the order that they are booked. Records of the BRS bookings will be retained and reviewed for adherence to guidelines.

Buggies strictly one person per buggy.

Park your car in a way that facilitates social distancing.

Arrival at course no more than 15 minutes prior to your tee-time.

Clubhouse access is limited to the Pro-shop and toilets. Practice areas are currently not open.

Toilets will have open entrance doors and are cleaned regularly.

Bring your own hand santiser and use regularly during the round.

Observe physical distancing at all times.

Flagsticks to remain in the hole and must not be touched. There will be a device on the flagstick for retrieving your ball safely from the hole.

Post round, hands may be washed and sanitised in the toilet facilities and golfers must then return straight to their cars.

The GUI/ILGU protocol for return to golf is available on golfnet & we recommend that members might familiarise themselves with this also.

As always we appreciate your support for Thurles Golf Club.

Enjoy your long awaited return to golf.

