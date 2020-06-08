Covid 19 delays arrival of Syrian refugee families in Clonmel and Tipperary

A number of Syrian refugee families due to be housed in Co Tipperary in April are still living in isolation in emergency accommodation, as the resettlement process is delayed because of the COVID-19 public health restrictions.

The young families have fled civil war in Syria and are being relocated under international law and the Irish Refugee Protection Programme (IRPP).

Lindsay Cleary, Resettlement Worker with Youth Work Ireland Tipperary which is the lead agency for the Tipperary Refugee Resettlement Programme, explained:

“A number of families are due to move to their new homes in Clonmel and Tipperary this year but because of COVID-19 we are currently unsure of the timeline.”

The Resettlement Team has been in contact with the families, who are currently observing public health guidelines at Emergency Reception and Orientation Centres (EROCs) around Ireland.

Fayiz Alsani, Intercultural Worker, said: “It is obviously difficult for the families to have this final hurdle after an already long and difficult journey from their home country. However, they understand that this is a crisis and we are hopeful that we can get things going for them once restrictions are lifted.”

The Resettlement Team will be following national public health guidelines and advice around Covid 19 when they move to Tipperary.

Online information sessions have been held recently to update Clonmel and Tipperary area councillors, services, schools and community groups about the status of the programme and provide background and context to the situation in Syria and the refugee crisis. These online sessions have had a very positive response from participants.

When the families arrive locally, the Resettlement Team will work closely with them to help them access education and other services, as well as keeping the community informed of the programme and creating links with local people. A large number of interested volunteers have already come together to form a welcome group to assist the families to settle in and provide friendship and day-to-day support.

If you are interested in learning more or being involved in this group please contact lindsay.cleary@youthworktipperary.ie.