'Golden' sunflowers in Tipperary to remember Harry

The beautiful West Tipperary parish of Golden/Kilfeacle will host a sunflower competition over the coming months in remembrance of Harry Magee. Harry’s love of sunflowers was legendary.

Potted sunflowers will be available to buy for a minimal cost of €3 on Saturday, June 20 at the church gate Golden from 11am to 2pm.

Those who purchase will be asked to take home their sunflower, look after it as Harry would, and bring it back at the end of August to be judged. Judge and jury on the day will be Fr Pat Coffey.

It is hoped that everyone in the parish will buy a potted sunflower with plenty of prizes to be won on judging day.

Well done to everyone involved in organizing this lovely event in Remembrance of Harry Magee.

Good News for Golden and District

Like in many other areas throughout the country there was good news around Golden last Friday when a relaxaion of the Covid-19 restrictions were announced. Golden/Kilfeacle GAA Walking track is back open from Monday last, June 8.

Please note time of openings due to covid 19 restrictions.

Mornings (For senior citizens only ) 11am to 12.30pm.

Evenings (For all other walkers and Joggers) 6pm to 8.30pm

Please note however that due to restrictions the walking track will only open for four hours daily hence morning and evening times. Please note the complex will be closed at all other times of the day.

We ask everyone using the walking track to

- observe social distancing.

- be respectful of everyone using the walking track

- above all enjoy being back to Golden/Kilfeacle GAA Walking track.

Live Streamed Mass from Golden

Staying in West Tipperary, Fr Pat Coffey has announced that he will live stream mass from Golden parish church Monday to Fridays at 9am. Live streamed mass Sundays from Golden church at 10.30am. Web link is https://www.twitch.tv/goldenparishlivestream. Everyone is welcome to log into this until mass resumes in the church again.