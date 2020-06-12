Tipperary farmers are urged to report sheep thefts

Tipperary farmers are being encouraged to report sheep thefts to their local gardaí.

The call from the IFA came after lambs were found slaughtered in a field in County Wicklow.

IFA sheep chairman Sean Dennehy said the incident in County Wicklow was not an isolated one.

“The theft of sheep and lambs is a problem that needs to be sorted out. Farmers who have invested in their flocks cannot afford the losses incurred as a result of thefts,” he said.

Mr Dennehy encouraged farmers who discover that sheep have gone missing to make a full report to the Gardai in order to assist them with their enquiries.

“We want to provide as much information as we can to facilitate the investigation undertaken by the Gardai,” he said.