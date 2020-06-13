Tipperary tourism development - Clonmel Flights of Discovery will hope to attract 100,000 visitors annually to the town

Tourism development is a significant element in the Clonmel 2030 plan.

Called “Clonmel Flights of Discovery!” it will harness the potential of important historic, industrial, recreational and ecological aspects of Clonmel giving them exciting new generation uses.

The result will be a more dynamic town providing new activities, amenities, attractions and experiences achieved by regenerating existing buildings and land.

The attractions will complement the existing River Suir Blueway and the Slalom Course promoting a more active lifestyle with associated health benefits.

The development will promote activity based recreation and tourism, in line with the Healthy Tipperary Strategy, and which is identified as a key place making policy for this region.

The Flights of Discovery! will increase dwell time, bed nights and bring economic benefits for Clonmel and the wider hinterland. It presents new job creation opportunities offered by tourism and Ireland’s Ancient East.

The main elements are the Dowd’s Lane site to reflect Clonmel’s cider making heritage; the Suir Island amenity park; the West Gate interpretative centre; and the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History.

Dowd’s Lane, the original site of cider production in Clonmel’s town centre, will be transformed into a unique tourist experience that celebrates and showcases the town’s industrial past.

This element of the proposals has the potential to attract over 100,000 visitors to Clonmel. The proposals will re-generate and enliven a vacant site and significantly increase footfall within the town centre.

Suir Island, the naturally occurring Island within the River Suir channel in the town centre will be developed as the “Green Heart” of Clonmel including high‐ quality recreation and amenity spaces, activities and experiences and a new pedestrian bridge linking the Island back into the town centre.

The West Gate on the Clonmel Town Walls will be re-developed to provide a creative and immersive visitor experience into Clonmel’s industrial, commercial and literary past associated with Charles Bianconi and Anthony Trollope.

Dowd’s Lane, Suir Island and the West Gate complement a fourth hub, Tipperary Museum of Hidden History, which takes the visitor on a fantastical voyage into Clonmel’s industrial and combative past.

The museum has recently undergone a significant refurbishment and expansion, funded by Fáilte Ireland and the County Council.