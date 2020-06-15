Tipperary church appeals for volunteers to help with reopening

In preparation for the reopening of churches in the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore from Monday, June 29 volunteers will be needed to direct people to their seats and control movement to insure social distancing. We need to work to ensure that all who attend will be safe.

St John the Baptist Church at Powerstown Clonmel is appealing to anyone who would like to volunteer can contact the parish 052 6121891.

Hopefully we will be able soon to let people have some information in regard to First Communion and Confirmation soon.

How to have graduations masses for the Confirmation classes are being explored at the moment.