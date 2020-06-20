County Tipperary rugby club launches campaign to raise funds for new season

For many parents the well-known phrase, “It takes a village to raise a child” is a daily lived experience.

With the onset of Covid 19 many of those “villages” seemed to be in disarray.

Clonmel Rugby Club perched on top of Ard Gaoithe hill prides itself as a community-based organisation with a particular focus on its youth development programmes.

Noel Cunningham, Co-ordinator of Clonmel’s Under-Age setup highlights the “important benefits that sport can have on young people’s mental and physical health”.

He says - “The juvenile section of the club is thriving with over 250 boys and girls who train every Saturday, play games and attend blitzes at weekends during the season. They play in the East Munster and Munster competitions.

We are very proud that 99% of our senior squad have come through our Youth section. They are coached by qualified voluntary coaches who give of their time, energy and expertise to ensure that young players have a fun element built into their coaching.

“The club works in partnership with local primary and secondary schools. They also have physical and mental health well being, strength and conditioning programmes that are run throughout the year for our juveniles and their parents.

“We are fortunate to have an amazing group of parents who volunteer each week to ensure that our players and visiting teams are well looked after. Sadly our very well attended Summer Camp has had to be cancelled as well this year.

Presently every effort is being made in the hope that our Minis and Youth teams ranging in age from Under 12’s (Minis) up to Under 18’s (Youths) can return to training in September”.

The 2019/2020 season was an important one in the club’s 138 years of existence, as it was the first year competing as a Senior club in the All Ireland League.

The club was founded in 1882 and last season was the first time ever that it achieved senior status. Lying in fourth position in the league table and a potential promotional playoff in sight, the season was abruptly cut short with the onset of the global pandemic.

Tom Fennessey, Honorary Secretary of the Club, expressed the disappointment.

“The players and coaching staff had put in a massive effort to get us into a position that a promotional playoff was within our grasp in our first season as a senior club which we couldn’t believe!

“Saying that, with the onset of Covid 19 the health and well being of those closest to us was most important and in line with government and IRFU guidelines the season was brought to a close. The consolation is that we retain our senior status for the 2020/21 season”.

The abrupt closure to the season meant that many of the funding avenues such as match day gate receipts and other various planned events which the club heavily relied upon were cancelled.

“As you can imagine many of the donations and help we receive from local business was hugely affected”, says Liam Daly who is part of the senior management and coaching t team and an active member in the club.

Liam in conjunction with Mark Jenkinson, chairman of the Finance and development Sub-Committee, a GoFundMe web page was established

“We’ve been taken aback at how the club’s membership and supporters both past and present as well as how the wider Clonmel community has come together to support the club in these uncertain times.

“I think it speaks for the value that the community places in the work that the club does within the underage groups and the enjoyment that many people get at the club matches.

“The money collected through the GoFundMe webpage will be used to support the activities of all playing grades in the club, to keep on top of our maintenance costs and reduce debt entering the upcoming season”.

As the Covid 19 national restrictions are being lifted is it any surprise that Clonmel RFC, which was the Munster Junior Club of the year on three occasions in the last decade, is deep into planning the coming season.

“We are currently working through the phased return to play protocols as directed by the IRFU.

“The health and safety of all those involved in club activities is always to the fore of everything we do in Clonmel RFC but there is a heightened sense of focus given Covid 19.

“ On top of that we are planning for our second season in the senior ranks whatever format it may take. We achieved so much last year but it was also a season of learning. We hope to take those learnings into next year and write another chapter in our club’s history”.

It seems poignant that with Covid 19 causing many of us to stop and reflect on what is important in our lives that Clonmel RFC is currently putting the finishing touches to a book documenting the club's 138 years of history and its impact on the local community.

Clonmel RFC will make a contribution from its present fundraising effort to its chosen charities, South Tipperary Autism Support Group and St. Vincent de Paul. It may take a village to raise a child but it also takes a community to support these clubs and charitable organisations that are important to our village. Here’s hoping Clonmel RFC will have many more successful years ahead of it.

See www.gofundme.com Clonmel RFC – C19 Club Appeal for details on how to sponsor the club.