Tipperary accident: Nenagh gardaí appeal for witnesses to motorbike crash

The gardaí in Nenagh are appealing to the public for information following a crash outside the town this Sunday evening.

The crash happened at Knockalton, about 4km from the town, at around 8.30pm on June 28.

A motorcyclist received serious injuries in the accident and was brought to University Hospital Limerick.

The gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who may have dashcam footage to contact them at 067-50450or any Garda station.

The road is still closed for a forensics collision investigation and is not expected to open for another two or three hours.

In the meantime, motorists wishing to access the M7 will have to use J24 Toomevara or J26 Nenagh West.