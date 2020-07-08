A new dawn for Nenagh Éire Óg as they take possession of new grounds

After a number of years of hard work, meetings and negotiations Nenagh Éire Óg are thrilled to announce that the grounds in Streame are now officially theirs with the purchase being confirmed.

The purchase of the 10-acre site just off the Dark Road will secure the club for decades to come after the phenomenal growth of our juvenile and camogie sections over the last 20 years.

MacDonagh Park was bursting at the seams with hurlers, camógs and footballers training for and playing our national games and the club was struggling to find time slots to accommodate all of our teams.

The new grounds can be accessed from MacDonagh Park with the old Grey’s Lane providing a passageway from the scoreboard end at the Monaree side to the new site.

A huge amount of work remains to be done over the coming years to transform the grounds into pristine playing pitches and numerous fundraising activities will have to be seriously considered.

With that in mind, we ask all of our players, members and supporters to please join our lotto online and help us prepare for the next stage in our club’s exciting history.

Appeal: Shaun Hilmi, brother of senior panelist Craig, who played hurling and Gaelic football for Nenagh Éire Óg, has been diagnosed as Ewings Sarcoma Cancer.

Shaun’s treatment will be very expensive and which he needs to give him the best possible chance of making a full recovery.

A GoFundMe page has been set up and the club is asking the GAA community to come together and help Shaun complete his journey back to full fitness.

The link can be found on the club website and social media accounts.