Profound sadness among staff at South Tipperary General Hospital at passing of former colleague from Covid-19

Staff in South Tipperary General Hospital are in mourning following the death of a former colleague, Dr Sayed Waqqar Ali, who died after contracting Covid-19.

Dr Ali worked in the surgical and emergency departments in Clonmel from July 2011 to January 2016 and his passing has caused a profound sense of loss among staff at the hospital.

"Dr Ali was a gentle kind and compassionate doctor who worked tirelessly for his patients. The STGH community are saddened by this tragic loss,"said hospital manager Maria Barry.

Dr Ali, who passed away earlier this week, lived in Tyrrelstown, Dublin with his wife and five children, three boys and two girls.

The Mater Hospital in Dublin confirmed that Dr Ali, who worked at the hospital, died after contracting the virus.

In a statement, the hospital said he died after spending three months in ICU being cared for diligently and attentively by his colleagues at the hospital.

It said Dr Ali was a frontline healthcare worker who provided selfless emergency care to Covid-19 patients at a number of hospitals as a locum during the pandemic.

He was due to begin a shift at the Mater in April when he felt unwell, the hospital said. He asked to be seen as a patient and was admitted immediately with Covid-19

