"He was not an innocent abroad" Judge Harney tells Clonmel District Court
Defendant produced false driving licence
“He was not an innocent abroad,” commented Judge Patricia Harney at Clonmel District Court about a motorist who produced a false driving licence.
“It was a criminal act,” insisted Judge Harney and commented that the case was “quite unusual”.
Before the court was Francis Kennedy, Baptist Grange, Lisronagh, Clonmel. He pleaded guilty to producing a UK driving licence which he knew or believed to be a false instrument on August 10, 2019 at the National Driving Licence Service offices at Gortnafleur, Clonmel.
Sgt Carol O’Leary said the document produced by the defendant turned out to be a false document. The defendant did not hold a UK driving licence.
Dealing with the NDLS branch in Clonmel the defendant produced what appeared to be a genuine UK driving licence. It turned out that the document was false.
Judge Patricia Harney recorded a conviction and imposed a fine of €250.
Mr Eamon Hayes, solicitor, asked Judge Harney to consider asking the defendant to make a charitable donation rather than imposing a conviction.
Judge Harney agreed and then adjourned the matter to allow the defendant pay €250 to the court poor box.
Tipperary car park to be closed for three months for refurbishment works
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on