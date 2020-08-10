Tipperary riders narrowly miss out at the Underwriting Exchange National Grand Prix

Tipperary riders narrowly missed out in the win at the Underwriting Exchange National Grand Prix in Tipperary Equestrian on Saturday. Although they failed to lead the victory lap, they dominated the line-up, claiming three of the top six placings.

Taking the win was Clare native Joan Green when she partnered with the aptly named Vivendi to a clear in 37.08 seconds and took the winners share of the €2,000 in the Tipperary Equestrian sponsored class.

Bred by her owner Tim O’ Shea, Vivendi Tipperary is a ten-year-old mare by ARS Vivendi and out of Wise Girl C. This was the combinations third Grand Prix since the season resumed.

Delighted with how the day went, Fiona Ryan from Tipperary Equestrian said; “It was a great day with very competitive jumping and Alan Wade set a great course. I was delighted to see all the big names turn out, such as the Army Equitation School, Greg Broderick, Liam O’ Meara and Francis Connors, plus many more. I would like to thank all our sponsors, TRI Equestrian, Equipe Saddles, Boomerang.ie and Garrabridge Lighting in Chair.

In total, 38 combinations battled it out in the first round and nine proceeded to the timed round.

Taking the runner-up spot was Kevin Gallagher. Based in BallyPatrick Stables near Thurles, Gallagher put in a great attempt aboard the GBBS LTD and Ennisnag Stud owned ESI Star Struck, when crossing the line clear in 38.09.

Thurles rider Greg Broderick followed closely behind when he answered all the questions with the eight-year-old Coolivio PS in 40.73 seconds for third place.

Waterford rider Gemma Phelan took a more cautious approach with Thomas Hyland’s Coolisheal Lance and the result was a clear in 42.10 for fourth place.

Junior rider Anabelle Heffron and X-Flow Lightyear 2 answered all the questions in a time of 43.39 for fifth place.

It was a good outing for the team at Ballypatrick stables as Ethen Ahearne took sixth place with Loreana 337. The pairing may have had two on the floor, but they clocked a fast time of 43.12.