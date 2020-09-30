'Wake up call' for knife-wielding man

A man who produced a knife during an argument has appeared before Clonmel District Court.

Edmond Sheehan, 71 Saint Patrick’s Place, Fethard pleaded guilty to a charge relating to the incident that took place on October 20, 2019.

He was charged with producing a knife in a manner likely to unlawfully intimidate another person, Neville Melbourne, at 71 Saint Patrick’s Place, Fethard.

Sgt Carol O’Leary told the court that Edmond Sheehan went out into his garden at quarter to eleven at night. There was some argument going on and Sheehan told the other party “you know what I am capable of” and produced a knife.

Nothing further had happened since the date of the incident.

The court was told that Edmond Sheehan had three previous convictions for theft.

Eamon Hayes, solicitor handed in a testimonial on behalf of his client.

Judge Patricia Harney said she would take into consideration that nothing had happened since the date of the incident.

She said it was obvious that the defendant had a temper and did not behave very well on the night.

The defendant was involved in nothing of a similar nature prior to the incident or since.

“This is a wake up call for him,” commented Judge Harney.

Judge Harney adjourned the matter to October 27 and asked for a probation report to be carried out by that date.

She would consider instructing the defendant to do 120 hours community hours if he was a suitable candidate.