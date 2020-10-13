Concerns mount over new 47 unit Clonmel housing development



Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne is advising anyone who may have concerns at plans for a proposed development in Clonmel to make a submission to Tipperary County Council.

“The residents of the Wheatfield’s, Ashgrove and Glenview estates are rightly worried that plans for a 47-unit development in their locality have not been properly thought out.

“They held a public meeting on the matter at the weekend, and spoke of their very real concerns that if the development were to go ahead as planned, the current high levels of traffic in the area would be made even worse by a proposed access road that would cut through these estates.

“The meeting was told that the wider infrastructure locally is not suited to such an increase in traffic volumes and congestion is already visible in the area on a regular basis.

“I also pointed out that the road into this new development would not meet the requirements set down by the Road Safety Authority which requires a 6.2-meter-wide carriageway on approach to the site.

“Consideration also needs to be given to the impact that this development would have on the water supply that is already below standard in this part of Clonmel. It is likely that the system just could not cope with the additional demand.

“I am not against new developments and the construction of more accommodation for our people, and neither are the residents of this area.

“But any plans to develop near existing estates must take account of its impact upon nearby residents.

“New developments must be designed to work alongside existing estates, and must not be designed in a way that negatively impacts upon them.

“I have advised any residents who have concerns to make individual submissions to Tipperary County Council in relation to this planning application.”

