New president elected at County Tipperary Golf and Country Club

Well known golfer Kathleen O’Neill is the President elect of County Tipperary Golf & Country club. She was nominated by Jeff Leo Proprietor of Dundrum House Hotel and fully endorsed by both the Ladies and Gents committee.

Her term of office will commence at our AGM which will take place the second week in December. Kathleen will take over from outgoing President Philip Ryan, who had a very successful two years as President.

Kathleen O’Neill is a member in Dundrum from the beginning, shortly after it was established in Dundrum by the Crowe family.

Kathleen was winner of the first Lady Captains Prize from then Lady Captain Vera Heffernan. Kathleen was a member in Thurles Golf Club for several years before coming to County Tipperary Golf & Country Club.

Kathleen is also qualified at R & A level two on the rules of golf.