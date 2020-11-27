Nenagh author Donal Ryan wins at An Post Irish Book Awards

Nenagh born author Donal Ryan has been named Novel of the Year award winner at the An Post Irish Book Awards for his latest work Strange Flowers.

Ryan, who is no stranger to literary awards for his work, previously won the Newcomer and Book of the Year award for his debut The Spinning Heart in 2012.

Other work by Ryan including The Thing About December, and his short story collection A Slanting of the Sun, have all been published to major acclaim.

The Spinning Heart won the Guardian First Book Award, the EU Prize for Literature (Ireland), was shortlisted for the International IMPAC Dublin Literary Award; and longlisted for the Man Booker Prize and the Desmond Elliott Prize.

Ryan is a lecturer in Creative Writing at the University of Limerick. He lives with his wife Anne Marie and their two children just outside Limerick City.

The awards, which were held virtually, also honoured late RTE journalist Keelin Shanley for her memoir A Light That Never Goes Out. This year's awards attracted a record number of 143,000 votes from the Irish public.

The overall winner of the An Post Irish Book of the Year will be revealed on RTÉ One on December 10.