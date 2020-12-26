Maria Hayes is Student of the Year at County Tipperary secondary school

Scoil Ruáin News, Killenaule

Congratulations to Scoil Ruáin 2019-20 Student of the Year

Congrats to Maria Hayes who was awarded the Student of the Year Award in Scoil Ruáin. She was presented with her award by her former Year Head Ms. Claire Gubbins at a socially distanced ceremony in the school (see picture on right). The award was generously sponsored by Camida.

Maria achieved excellent results in her Leaving Cert 2020, and she is currently studying Biochemical Science in University of Limerick.

We wish Maria every success in the future.

First Year Activities

Scoil Ruáin first years have participated in some festive activities in the run up to Christmas. They decorated their classroom windows, had a craft morning where they made Christmas elves and tree decorations. They also participated in a Christmas card writing campaign, where they sent cards to elderly residents in nursing homes around the county. Finally, in our poll we voted that Home Alone was the most popular Christmas movie ever!

Second, Third and Senior Year Activities

Other classes also enjoyed a pizza and film morning on the run up to the holidays. Third years went on a walk on the Blueway from Clonmel to Kilsheelan on the Friday before closing. While the weather was not kind the staff and students enjoyed their day out by the beautiful River Suir.

All our students and staff have worked very hard since returning to school and are to be commended on their great effort adjusting to the new way of working in order to keep us all safe. We wish students, staff and wider community a happy and healthy Christmas and will School re-opens on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.