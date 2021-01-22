Seat and planting unveiled in acknowledgement of the late Dermot O'Connor

Members of the O’Connor family met at Tobar Íosa over the Christmas to see the new seat and tree planting in honour of their dad Dermot who was a member of the Well and Tidy Towns committee.

Both these committees teamed up in recent years to bring the well back to its former glory. The well committee have completed works on the Altars as well as tree and shrub planting. There are a lot of visitors going to the well to do the rounds and it’s quite obvious by the amount of rags placed on the trees there.

Dermot O’Connor was an active member of both committees until he took ill in 2020 and his death late last year. He would have been 80 years old on January 3 and donations given at the funeral were used to complete renovations to the well which included a seat in his honour and a lovely native Beech tree.

Dermot had come to Cahir as a Forester with Coillte and was very involved locally in GAA and Meals on wheels and later as a staunch Tidy Towns member. The groups would love to have had a big celebration this year but due to Covid, things will have to be put on hold until later in the year according to Tidy Towns member and local Councillor Andy Moloney. The Tidy Towns man said that Dermot’s 80th birthday would have been a big gig this year but instead we will now wait until it’s safe to do so and bring his family home for the occasion.

Andy thanked the local council staff under guidance of John O’Meara for his assistance in preparing the seat and tree and as a forester it was a very fitting memorial. Dermot would love to be sitting on the seat with his grandchildren having his picture taken but for now we have to sit and remember his dry wit, humour and the slagging!

Ger O’Brien from The Well committee was good friends with Dermot and also met the family on their trip to the Well and assured them of a proper launch in the summer or when it’s safe to do so.

The well had been renovated in 1993 by the Tidy Towns committee of that time and more recently when Coolmore Farms got ownership of the Well, they have helped with the fencing and removal of fallen trees and now work with the committee to ensure it stays as a public well and there is access to all who want to visit it.