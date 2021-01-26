Gardai carry out Covid checkpoints in Nenagh district

A number of checkpoints and patrols in the Nenagh Municipal District have taken place by gardai to enforce restrictions in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A garda spokesperson also confirmed that several fines have been issued in the last week in relation to breaches of the restrictions.

Crime round up:

Gardaí are appealing for information after the windows of a house were broken at Upper Sarsfield St, Nenagh, last Thursday. It is believed that the incident happened around 1am. The incident is currently under investigation.

An appeal for vigilance of suspicious activity has been issued again following an attempted burglary at Barna, Dunkerrin, last Saturday evening. A number of individuals were disturbed in the course of the burglary and fled the scene.

There have also been a number of reports of bicycles being stolen in the town of Nenagh. In one recent incident, a bicycle was stolen from a housing estate on the Old Birr Road.

Elsewhere, two males were arrested under the Public Order Act in Roscrea last week, one at The Mall on Thursday, the other at Church St on Sunday. It is alleged that the man was threatening and abusive towards the gardaí in the latter incident, which occurred at 1.30am.