Tipperary TD Deputy McGrath calls on HSE to collect data on delayed diagnoses as a result of Covid 19 restrictions.

Tipperary Independent TD Mattie McGrath has called on the Minister for Health and the HSE to specifically collect and collate data in relation to the number of missed or delayed diagnoses as a result of Covid 19 Restrictions.

In a recent Parliamentary Question to the Minister for Health, Deputy McGrath asked if a record is being kept or will be kept of the number of cancer and other serious illnesses picked up following the resumption of colonoscopies considering the long waiting times for such screening services.

In a response to Deputy McGrath the HSE confirmed that the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) do not collect the particular data requested.

“Given the fact that we have over 36,800 people currently waiting for colonoscopies in public hospitals and many others waiting for similar screening procedures, it is unfortunately very likely that many cancer and other serious diagnoses will have been missed or delayed, many which will lead to a very unfortunate loss of live which could have been avoided if detected in a timely manner.” Said Deputy McGrath

UK and other international models have predicted severe impacts on cancer mortality through delays in diagnosis and treatment related to the COVID-19 pandemic with similar impacts expected in Ireland.

While our whole focus has been on Covid 19 we seem to have lost focus on deaths caused by all other illnesses, many of which could have been avoided if screening services had been allowed to continue. I believe that it is imperative that we collate this data so that we can understand the full scope of the effect of these restrictions not just on wider society but on actual lives lost.” Continued McGrath

“I am therefore calling on the Minister for Health to instruct the HSE and the National Cancer Control Programme to collect this Data on the numbers of Diagnoses made following long waits for colonoscopies and other screening procedures so that the true impact of these restrictions will be known.” Concluded McGrath