Covid: 'High-risk' social activity played a part in major Tipperary outbreak

Public Health Mid-West has confirmed that it continues to monitor a community outbreak in Nenagh of more than 220 Covid-19 cases since April 1.

There have been more than 350 cases recorded in North Tipperary in the same timeframe.

The latest data, albeit provisional, conveys a hugely positive downward trend in new infections in Nenagh and North Tipperary over the past seven days, they said.

The HSE has extended the walk-in test centre at Tyone into a further week following the outbreak in Nenagh which saw St Joseph’s CBS Secondary School close and Transition Year, fifth-year and sixth-year classes at St Mary's Girls’ Convent Secondary School revert to online learning.

The free walk-in and drive-through Covid-19 clinic in Nenagh is open from 8.30am to 6pm daily until this Sunday, May 16, and they are urging members of the public to avail of the service.

Publis Health Mid-West said that high-risk social activity played a significant part in a series of outbreaks in Nenagh over the past month, causing considerable disruption to people’s lives.

Because Covid-19 was a highly transmissible disease, if public health guidelines were not followed and people engage in high-risk behaviour, super spreader’events weremore likely to occur among active populations, they said.

They are urging members of the public who have symptoms to consult their GP to arrange a test, and to not avail of the walk-in facility. Anyone who has already scheduled a Covid-19 test is asked not to attend.

Dr Marie Casey, specialist in Public Health Medicine, said: “The noticeable drop in new infections is a clear indicator of an effective community response in an infectious disease crisis. Not only did a significant proportion of the population avail of scheduled and walk-in testing over the past three weeks, they have continued to reinforce protective public health guidelines in their homes, schools, workplaces, and in the community.

“However, our goal is to ascertain the extent of this serious outbreak and to bring infection levels to an absolute minimum, so that the community can responsibly enjoy the phased reopening of society in the coming weeks. The people of Nenagh and surrounding areas have a great opportunity to protect themselves by availing of the walk-in testing, and following Public Health guidelines to limit possible spread.”