HSE 'actively' looking for permanent physicians for Nenagh Hospital

Hospitals Group is actively engaged in the recruitment process for permanent physicians for Nenagh Hospital, according to a spokesperson for the group.

They were responding to the revelations by Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill in the Dáil that the hospital's Medical Assessment Unit was closed for a number of days recently.

"UL Hospitals Group can confirm that, unfortunately, the Medical Assessment Unit in Nenagh Hospital had to be closed from Monday to Wednesday last week, and on the same days this week, for reasons connected with unexpected staff leave and sick leave," the HSE said in a statement.

They said that the unit was due to open again with partial staff cover this Thursday and Friday, as it did on those days last week. It will open again on Monday of next week, May 17, but at a reduced capacity due to staff leave.

Anyone scheduled for follow-up appointments on the days the MAU at Nenagh was closed last week and this week, has been contacted by the hospital, and offered alternative appointments.

While the Nenagh unit is closed, we ask local GPs and out-of-hours doctors to instead refer appropriate patients to MAUs at St John’s Limerick and Ennis.

"We apologise to any patient who has been inconvenienced by these temporary closures. The decision was taken to ensure patient safety, which we strive to protect at all times," they said.

Meanwhile, they said that they planned to review the functioning of all medical assessment units in their Model 2 hospitals in order to maximise patient flow across their sites.