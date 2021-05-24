Well-known County Tipperary publican celebrates 80th birthday!

Well known Poulmucka Publican John Moloney celebrated a big lockdown birthday last week when he celebrated his 80 birthday and is looking forward to opening up the pub again as soon as restrictions are lifted.

John Moloney took over the pub on the crossroads in Poulmucka in 1967 and is waiting to welcome his regulars back in time for the summer.

In normal times this birthday would have been a big occasion but next year is another year.

Happy Birthday John!