FORE! Cahir Park Soccer Club's popular Golf Classic is fixed for Friday, July 16.

Cahir Park AFC

Schoolboys/Girls Results/Fixtures - Schoolboys & Girls Matches returned to Cahir Park last weekend with two Under 13 & an Under 15 Boys teams in action along with Cahir Park U14 Girls.

The Under 13A & U15 team were both defeated by St. Michael's while the U13B team defeated Cashel Town. All games were played at Cahir Park pitches. Cahir Park U14 Girls team had a good 2-1 victory over Cashel Town.



This week see's us have two U14 & two U12 Boys teams in action along with our U12 Girls team. Fixtures are to be finalized during the week, so keep an eye on our FB page and the best of luck to all.



Golf Classic - Cahir Park's annual Golf Classic takes place on Friday July 16. For details of entering a team or sponsoring a tee box contact Colm Lonergan.

50/50 Draw - Last week’s winner was John Fogarty who won €400 in the 50/50 Draw. Tickets are on sale now for €2 each or 3 for €5 and are available in local shops and from committee members. Get your tickets now to be in with a chance of winning in this Fridays 50/50 Draw. Thank you for your continued support.



Summer Camps at Cahir Park AFC - The FAI Summer Soccer School runs from August 16-20 at Cahir Park. Online Bookings at https://summersoccerschools.ie/home/

'Ten Rising' Summer Camp – This camp is in association with Puma teamwear and will take place from June 26- June 30 from 10am-2pm at Cahir Park. We will have coaching from professional soccer players. Further information at www.tenrising.com