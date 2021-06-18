Caitlin is Ladies Matchplay Champion for 2020 at Ballykisteen

Ballykisteen Matchplay Winner 2020 (delayed)

Lady Captain Vivienne Dee presented the Ballykisteen Golf Club Ladies Club 2020 Matchplay Trophy (delayed) to the winner Caitlin Shippam after her win in the final against Catherine Murphy last Saturday 12th June in Ballykisteen.

Our congratulations to Caitlin on her great win.

BALLYKISTEEN GOLF CLUB NEWS

Club Fundraiser

Our weekly club 50/50 fundraiser Split the Pot has now commenced. To enter simple put €2 in envelopes supplied and place in the buckets that are available in Pro Shop and Hotel Bar. We will have facility to play on line in the next couple of weeks. The prize grows with every ticket that is sold. First draw will take place on Sunday 20th June at 7pm in Golf Club. Members are asked to support.

Inter Club

Our first team to represent Ballykisteen this year was in the Jimmy Bruen where we took on a Ballyneety. Despite a good start Ballyneety proved too strong for us. We thank manager Michael F Ryan , selector Tony Browne and the team for their efforts. Next up is our Cashman Cup team who play Limerick Golf Club this Saturday, June 19 with 3 games at home and 2 away. We wish Manager John Hoare, Selector Tony Browne and team the best of luck.

Colm Whelan Trophy

1st Denis Fitzgerald and Darragh Ryan 65 (on countback); 2nd Ben and Denis Leonard 65; 3rd Paul Kett and Pat O’Grady 66

Senior Results

Tuesday, June 8: 1st William Ryan, Paddy Kelly, Tim Clancy, Ned O Donnell (on count back); 2nd Fr John Egan, Mike Powell, Sean Ryan, Ger Finnan; 3rd Dan McInerney, Liam Greensmyth, Peter Ryan, Pat Duggan.

Ladies Results

June Monthly Medal: 1st Cliona Finucane; 2nd Neasa Fahy O'Donnell; 3rd Caitlin Shippam.

Scramble June 7 to 13 Winners with score 30.9: Mary Lynch Kavanagh, Ann Buckley and Marie Hayes

Tuesday 8/6/21 (sat alt) competition

1st Audrey McGrath (20) 36pts

2nd Catherine English (17) 36pts

3rd Mairead Quirke (29) 31pts.