Caitlin is Ladies Matchplay Champion for 2020 at Ballykisteen

Lady Captain Vivienne Dee presents the Ballykisteen GC Ladies Club 2020 Matchplay Trophy (delayed) to the winner Caitlin Shippam
Ballykisteen Matchplay Winner 2020 (delayed)
Lady Captain Vivienne Dee presented the Ballykisteen Golf Club Ladies Club 2020 Matchplay Trophy (delayed) to the winner Caitlin Shippam after her win in the final against Catherine Murphy last Saturday 12th June in Ballykisteen.
Our congratulations to Caitlin on her great win.
BALLYKISTEEN GOLF CLUB NEWS
Club Fundraiser
Our weekly club 50/50 fundraiser Split the Pot has now commenced. To enter simple put €2 in envelopes supplied and place in the buckets that are available in Pro Shop and Hotel Bar. We will have facility to play on line in the next couple of weeks. The prize grows with every ticket that is sold. First draw will take place on Sunday 20th June at 7pm in Golf Club. Members are asked to support.
Inter Club
Our first team to represent Ballykisteen this year was in the Jimmy Bruen where we took on a Ballyneety. Despite a good start Ballyneety proved too strong for us. We thank manager Michael F Ryan , selector Tony Browne and the team for their efforts. Next up is our Cashman Cup team who play Limerick Golf Club this Saturday, June 19 with 3 games at home and 2 away. We wish Manager John Hoare, Selector Tony Browne and team the best of luck.
Colm Whelan Trophy
1st Denis Fitzgerald and Darragh Ryan 65 (on countback); 2nd Ben and Denis Leonard 65; 3rd Paul Kett and Pat O’Grady 66
Senior Results
Tuesday, June 8: 1st William Ryan, Paddy Kelly, Tim Clancy, Ned O Donnell (on count back); 2nd Fr John Egan, Mike Powell, Sean Ryan, Ger Finnan; 3rd Dan McInerney, Liam Greensmyth, Peter Ryan, Pat Duggan.
Ladies Results
June Monthly Medal: 1st Cliona Finucane; 2nd Neasa Fahy O'Donnell; 3rd Caitlin Shippam.
Scramble June 7 to 13 Winners with score 30.9: Mary Lynch Kavanagh, Ann Buckley and Marie Hayes
Tuesday 8/6/21 (sat alt) competition
1st Audrey McGrath (20) 36pts
2nd Catherine English (17) 36pts
3rd Mairead Quirke (29) 31pts.
More News
Lady Captain Vivienne Dee presents the Ballykisteen GC Ladies Club 2020 Matchplay Trophy (delayed) to the winner Caitlin Shippam
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.