Annual clean-up at Killaloan cemetery in Tipperary

Relatives of loved ones buried in graveyard may be able to help

Killaloan clean-up

The annual clean-up at Killaloan cemetery, between Clonmel and Kilsheelan, takes place on Saturday morning

The committee of Killaloan Cemetery, Newtown Anner, Waterford Road, Clonmel have designated this Saturday morning, June 19, for the annual tidy-up at the graveyard.

The members will be there from 9.30am to 12 noon and any help would be most welcome.

They particularly hope that some relatives of loved ones buried there may be able to come along for an hour or two.

Killaloan Cemetery and the ruins of the old church are visible from the Suir Blueway between Sir Thomas’ Bridge, Ferryhouse and Kilsheelan.

