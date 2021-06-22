Beef prices rise again this week- IFA Livestock Chairman

IFA Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden said beef prices have risen a further 5c/kg this week.



Steers are making €4.15/kg to €4.25/kg; heifers €4.20 to €4.30/kg; cows are starting at €3.40/kg for P grades with flat prices for mixes of Os and Ps of €3.60/kg and top-quality beef cows pushing to €3.85/kg and over in cases.



Young Bulls are ranging from €4.15/kg to €4.30/kg.



He said demand is strong and numbers are extremely tight as demand from the food service sector improves throughout the EU.



“Young Bull prices have strengthened over the past week, reflecting the stronger EU market for beef. Cattle supplies are predicted to be extremely tight over the coming months and as the seasonal summer demand increases the volume of sales, factories must maximise returns to farmers in the favourable market conditions,” he said.



He said last week’s kill was 28,804. With the steer and heifer kill back 1,164 and 684, respectively, it highlights the extremely tight supplies of prime cattle available to factories.



Brendan Golden said farmers should sell hard in a positive and strengthening market.