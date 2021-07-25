Tipperary golfers join in congratulating Waterford's Seamus Power on historic PGA win

Waterford's Seamus Power aims to hold onto PGA Tour card this weekend
Seamus Power’s historic PGA Tour victory last weekend had been well flagged over his previous five events in the US.
World class golf and a composed attitude for the occasion were rewarded in the West Waterford man’s maiden victory on Sunday last. A two-year exemption and a top 60 position on the FedEx cup rankings will give Seamus the opportunity to concentrate more on his professional career and build on his success to date.
All golf clubs in County Tipperary join in sending best wishes to the West Waterford golfer on his outstanding breakthrough achievement.
More News
Seamus Power, West Waterford Golf Club, who won the Barbasol Championship on the US PGA Tour last Sunday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.