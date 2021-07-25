Search our Archive

25/07/2021

Tipperary golfers join in congratulating Waterford's Seamus Power on historic PGA win

GOLF

Waterford's Seamus Power aims to hold onto PGA Tour card this weekend

Waterford's Seamus Power aims to hold onto PGA Tour card this weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Seamus Power’s historic PGA Tour victory last weekend had been well flagged over his previous five events in the US.
World class golf and a composed attitude for the occasion were rewarded in the West Waterford man’s maiden victory on Sunday last. A two-year exemption and a top 60 position on the FedEx cup rankings will give Seamus the opportunity to concentrate more on his professional career and build on his success to date.
All golf clubs in County Tipperary join in sending best wishes to the West Waterford golfer on his outstanding breakthrough achievement.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie