Burglaries down by 31% in Tipperary during lockdown

After spending most of our lockdown days in the safe haven of our homes, it’s no surprise to hear that burglary figures decreased by 31% in Tipperary during 2020, with a total reduction of 29% in Munster and 35% nationwide.



Although reassuring and positive to see, PhoneWatch, Ireland’s leading provider of monitored home safety systems, wants to highlight that burglaries continued to occur nationwide, with one taking place every 48 minutes in 2020.

As restrictions lift and the normality of socialising and being outside of our homes becomes more frequent, PhoneWatch wants to encourage homeowners to remain diligent and continue to protect the things and people they cherish most.



Almost 11,000 burglaries and other related offences occurred nationwide last year, with 2,032 burglaries taking place in Munster. Cork was the hotspot in Munster, with 592 burglaries, while Limerick reported 574 burglaries, with Tipperary reporting 277, Waterford 226, Clare coming in with 182 and Kerry 181.



As we prepare to hopefully holiday at home again this summer, PhoneWatch share some simple tips to ensure you feel confident and comfortable:



Check windows and doors: It may seem obvious, but as we have spent so much time at home this past year, double check that all windows and doors are securely locked when leaving the house



Secure outdoor valuables: Make sure garden equipment or bicycles are secured in a shed or garage, and kept out of sight where possible



Close gates: Make a habit of closing gates, especially those leading to the rear of the home.



Maintain your garden: Cut the grass before you go away, overgrown grass can make a house look empty. Also, prune trees and shrubs that may grow more quickly in the summer for clearer views, large bushes can act as cover for anyone who may be watching a home



Don’t advertise your trips on social media: Keep those photos of your days out and staycations until you return home

Leave a light on: Timer switches for lamps can provide a cost-effective way to keep your home looking occupied if you are gone over night



Arm your alarm: If your home is equipped with an alarm, be sure and use it. Research shows that an alarm is one of the most effective ways to keep your home safe



When going away, nominate a next-door neighbour: An important tip for keeping your home safe is “maintaining an appearance” that your home is occupied. A neighbour or family member can help you keep your house look occupied by keeping post or deliveries clear from the letter box, parking a car in the driveway for a few hours, putting the bins out and taking them in on the same day and acting as the nominated key holder to your monitored alarm provider