Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly announces clerical changes

There are fiur changes in total being made in the Archdiocese

Arhcbishop Kieran O'Reilly, Archbishop of Cashel and Emly has made a number of diocesan appointments, which have been announced this week.



Arhcbishop Kieran expressed his sincere thanks to the priests and the many parish volunteers throughout the Archdiocese who have worked so hard over the past year and a half to ensure the life of the Church has continued in these most challenging of times.



“The past months have brought us moments of joy when we were able to reopen our churches but also moments of disappointment when we had to postpone the sacraments of First Holy Communion and Confirmation for 2021.

“My thanks to the people of the Archdiocese who have supported the priests and their ministry in so many important ways,” he said.



Archbishop O'Reilly confirmed that the work to complete the Diocesan Plan “Seeds of Hope” is well advanced and he thanked all who are engaged in the task of preparing it for publication and launching. It is hoped to launch the Plan in mid-September 2021.



Archibishop Kieran also congratulated Fr. John Beatty A.P. Tipperary Town and Fr. Tony Ryan P.P. Upperchurch, who celebrate the 50th anniversary of their priestly ordination this year.



The following are the transfer and appointments :

*Very Rev. Pat Burns, PP, Pallasgreen & Templebraden to be AP Cashel & Rosegreen

*Very Rev. Padraig Corbett, PP, Loughmore & Castleiney to Retire

*Very Rev. Tomás O’Connell, Adm, Loughmore & Castleiney to be PP Pallasgreen & Templebraden

*Rev. Dominic Meehan, CC, Templemore, Clonmore & Killea to be PP Loughmore & Castleiney



The appointments take effect from Saturday, August 28.