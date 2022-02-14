Sensational Sally, singing champion tune at Thurles Greyhound Stadium

The 2022 renewal of the Thurles Champion Bitch Stake had attracted a wonderful cast of entry under the sponsorship of Sean Byrne Painting & Decorating but ahead of Saturday’s opening round heats of the 24-runner event, little could have prepared patrons for the astounding opening statement of Gilbert Anderson’s superstar Singalong Sally (Tullymurry Act-Droopys Smasher).



Commencing her 2022 campaign from trap 3 in the concluding heat, the Pat Buckley darling timed her break to perfection and posting a scarcely believable 1.60 sectional, comfortably made her way to the fence while in command throughout the initial exchanges.



Reaching the corner with two lengths in hand of Farranrory Megan, the latter Sharon Hunt pursuer found herself four and a half lengths behind off the second bend and to her credit, she held that distance thereafter while chasing the Derby runner-up throughout.



In splendid isolation to halfway however, Singalong Sally was in a race against the clock and in a stunning seasonal comeback, scorched her way to a sublime 28.35 (-30) with a gallant Farranrory Megan second, a further one and a half lengths ahead of Pennylane Sheba in third.



Not surprisingly, that stunning performance was much the fastest in the opening round but there was plenty to impress amongst the remaining heats with Brian Kennedy’s Kilara Odessa (Droopys Sydney-Kilara Jessie) next best on the clock when landing the third quarterfinal for trainer Michael Donnelly.



Breaking on level terms, the January 2020 youngster was narrowly headed to the opening bend by the sharp Grangeview Best. Forced to check while turning as that rival swept the bend from wider out, the Donnelly winner ceded a two-length advantage to the top of the backstraight.



Displaying powerful pace at the halfway mark however, Kilara Odessa had all but joined the pacesetter on the inside at the closing bends before again checked but clear passage entering the home-straight saw her force her way to the front, staying stoutly for a one and a half length verdict in 29.08 (-30) as Grangeview Best held off Its All Over for third.

Darling Dara delivers again



The major events of the season at Thurles are so intensely coveted by local kennels and are greatly enriched when an established track favourite is in the mix! A true darling at the Premier circuit, competition above her grading has never held any fears for Patrick Kelly & Michael Skehan’s Railteen Dara (Laughil Blake-Stuckeybawn) and returning the most popular first round victory for the Thurles faithful, she ran out a ready winner of a warm second heat in the Champion Bitch Stake.



Narrowly eliminated from the semi-final last season as an A2 runner, Railteen Dara is currently two rungs above that grade but readily accounted for more exalted rivals when swift to stride from trap 2 on Saturday. Crucially turning the opening corner in advance of Global Prima to her inside, she had big outright fancy Skywalker Angie to her outer at the crown of the bends but defending her rails pitch, eased to a two-length lead over that rival when straightening on the backstraight.



To the latter’s credit, she did close to a length between the bottom bends but always a strong runner at the trip, Railteen Dara was not for catching as she posted 29.09 (-30) in a two-length verdict as Global Prima rallied for the third qualifying spot.



Crafty kid still unbeaten

Inexperienced in somewhat of an Open class baptism of fire, Shane Divilly’s Crafty Jayko (Priceless Boris-Jaytee Charlie) could hardly have impressed more in her brace of Shelbourne Park victories to commence her career but facing a daunting task for a September 2020 whelp, the exciting pup registered a hattrick when bravely securing victory in the opening heat of the Champion Bitch Stake.



It was Cabra Beauty who broke best but from trap 5, the Divilly pup secured second approaching the bend and joining the leader on the outside, gamely forced her way to the front on the run to the backstraight.



A length to the good at halfway, Coolanga Lady caught the eye when advancing to second approaching the closing bends and appeared a menacing threat when tracking the puppy pacesetter to the home stretch. Remaining a persistent threat in a protracted tussle to the line, a gallant Coolanga Lady was forced to cede a half length victory to the gutsy Crafty Jayko in 29.28 (-30), with Cabra Beauty retaining third.



Firmino back on scoresheet

Having gone very close last time out, a repeat opportunity in A3 grade for the concluding 525 event on Saturday saw Roger Brereton’s Firminos Ruby (Ballymac Bigmike-Derrylahan Penny) deservedly back to winning ways when fastest of the remainder in a thrilling eighth career win.



It was Foxrock Johnny who put the pace to the race in the initial strides but pacing up well from his ideal trap 1 draw, the Brereton winner overhauled that rival at the opening bend before skipping clear to a two-length lead over Heavens Dexter at the top of the backstraight.



Battling through early traffic to lie third at that point, the big eye-catcher in the race was Tarsna Dettori who would eventually reduce a once seven-length deficit to just a shorthead at the line but with his resolve just lasting out, Firminos Ruby defended his tight lead in a fast 29.18 (-30).



Very plausibly graded in A2 at present, Tommy Morrissey’s Errill Daithi (Toolatetosell-Security) was next best on the night when claiming a second win from his latest three outings while again staying stoutly over 525 yards.



Slow to stride from trap 1, the July 2019 whelp was all of nine lengths adrift in a tussle for fourth off the second bend as Foxrock Genius scorched a path to halfway. Always impressive along the backstraight however, the Morrissey charge advanced to third while closing on the approach to the final bends and maintaining momentum, closed to within three lengths of new leader Tarsna Soda nearing the home stretch.



Ranging up on the outside on the run to the line, a most remarkable and unlikely victory was completed when Errill Daithi swept past Tarsna Soda for the gamest of wins with a length to spare in 29.48 (-30).



Not to be outdone by her grandad on the night, the youngest of the Morrissey clan also got on the scoresheet when Abigail Morrissey’s Abigails Mystery (Belles Direction-Geelo Lu Lu) got back to winning ways in the earlier A5 525.



Last successful in the same grade back in December, the August 2019 whelp was up to his very best form on Saturday when swift to stride from trap 1, he ably defended his inside line to the bend. Turning with near two lengths in hand, the Morrissey winner extended to halfway with the result never in doubt before repelling the strong running Callys Lady by two lengths in 29.54 (-30).



Another getting back to winning ways on Saturday, the A4 525 saw Michael Healy & Pat Leahy’s Johnnypateenmike (Laughil Blake-Clondoty Nancy) claim the fourth win of his career, staying stoutly for a two-length verdict over Oakvale Liam in 29.63 (-30) after Hugh Coughlan’s Anna Ban (Ballymac Bolger-Lisdaleen Sue) had opened the action with victory in the A7 525. Stepping up on her debut effort, the Tommy Skehan charge impressed with a strong running style while four lengths in advance of Alias For Gold in 29.82 (-30).



A sole sprint contest on Saturday came in S3 grade a taking a small step up the grading ladder will be Theresa Quinlan’s Bull Run Riot (Bull Run Bolt-Tullowmac Java) as the lightly raced September 2018 whelp claimed a fourth win from just nine career starts. Tracking Code Sky to the opening bend when a half length adrift on the outside, the Quinlan winner gamely rounded that rival off the final bend for a gutsy shorthead verdict in 18.10 (10).



Best Bitch

The 525-yard track record of 28.11 at Thurles has been largely thought unattainable at the circuit in modern times and while a few lengths off that mark, the 28.35 (-30) of Singalong Sally (Tullymurry Act-Droopys Smasher) on Saturday over a surface which is not so conducive to such sizzling times as that 2005 record, is most certainly amongst the greatest ever performances at the Premier track.



Top Dog

Clinging to victory in the end, Firminos Ruby (Ballymac Bigmike-Derrylahan Penny) was nonetheless very impressive when registering his eighth career win in Saturday’s A3 525, advancing to a new career best of 29.18 (-30).



One To Watch

Finding the hottest heat in the opening round of the Champion Bitch Stake, the effort of Keith Freer’s Farranrory Megan (Jaytee Jet-Farranrory Fay) should not be overlooked and indeed if not for Singalong Sally, the Sharon Hunt star would have been a big headline grabber while putting 28.66 (-30) on her card despite a most gallant four and a half length defeat.