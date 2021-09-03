Golf in Tipperary: Aaron wins exciting Carrick-on-Suir's President's Prize on countback

Winner of the President’s Prize at Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday last was Aaron O’Halloran seen here accepting his winner’s prize from club president, Anthony Fitzpatrick.
President Anthony Fitzpatrick’s Prize August 29
1, Aaron O’Halloran (21) 42pts c/b
2, Kenny Walsh (9) 42pts
Gross, Michael Greene (-1) 36pts
3, Albert Lonergan (17) 41pts c/b
4, John Hunt (23) 41pts c/b
5, Christy Quinton (19) 41pts
Past President, Michael Hassett (11) 39pts
Front Nine, Frank Bourke (23) 24pts
Back Nine, Derek O’Dwyer (25) 22pts c/b
Nearest the Pin (2nd hole), Peter Costello
Senior 9 Hole, Noel Cooney (12) 20pts
President Anthony Fitzpatrick’s Prize to the Ladies August 28
1, Breda Comerford 37pts
2, Bridget Torpey 36pts
Gross, Maureen Murray
3, Stephanie Keating 35pts c/b
4, Margaret Dunne 35pts c/b
Past President, May Kennedy
Front 9, Frances O’Donnell 20pts
Back 9, Bridget Fitzpatrick 20pts
9 Hole, Helen Power 14pts
