Stand with Ukraine - Co. Tipperary seeks donations of medical supplies

The outpouring of sympathy and solidarity with Ukrainian people has led to collections of medical supplies, first aid, clothing and other essentials spontaneously springing up across the county to assist with the humanitarian crisis.

Some of the flood of donations are being collected and co-ordinated by the newly formed Stand with Ukraine - Co. Tipperary group that plans to send its first load of humanitarian aid to Poland by container from Dublin on Friday.

Latvian born business man Martins Punculis, who lives in Carrick-on-Suir, is one of the Stand with Ukraine - Co. Tipperary aid collection’s co-ordinators. He said Greenspeed Logistics has offered the group half a 40ft container to bring its aid donations to Poland, where many Ukrainian refugees have fled. While the public have so far generously donated a lot of clothing and supplies like blankets, sleeping bags and hygiene products, he stressed their main priority is to get medical supplies.

A list of medical supplies required for the aid effort are detailed on the Stand with Ukraine - Co. Tipperary Facebook page along with donation collection points in Carrick-on-Suir, Clonmel, and Cashel.

Mr Punculis said they have opened an account at Carrick-on-Suir Credit Union where donations to allow the group purchase medical supplies in bulk and cover transport costs can be lodged. The group is working closely with Clonmel company Emergency Medical Training Solutions (EMTS) to purchase medical supplies.

“We are overwhelmed with the public response. It’s really nice to see that we can stand together with the Ukrainian people,” he said.

Carrick-on-Suir’s Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre is one of the Stand with Ukraine - Co. Tipperary collection points. Centre manager Laura James was fielding phone call enquiries about donations from early on Monday morning. “The response is fantastic and our reception is filling up fast this morning. Loads of people are ringing in saying they will be in after work,” she reported.

Such was the response, that the centre issued an appeal on Monday evening for at least 200 clear large bags to store clothing donations.

Here is the link to the Stand with Ukraine - Co. Tipperary Facebook page where you can get all information on making donations: https://www.facebook.com/groups/794092391983101