Clonmel's Ukrainian community are collecting humanitarian aid for their homeland

Clonmel’s Ukrainian community is collecting first aid, medical supplies and hygiene product donations to assist their fellow citizens under siege from Russian forces in their homeland or seeking refuge in other countries.
Their donation drop off point is The Café (old church) behind Place4U community centre, Gladstone Street, Clonmel this Thursday, March 3 from 6pm to 8pm.
Anyone who can’t make the drop off but would still like to donate should email: susancolman@live.ie or text Susan at 087 9311876.
The Loughmore Castleiney team that reached the junior men's final at the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé tournament, played all over the Dingle Peninsula
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.