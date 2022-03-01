Search

Clonmel's Ukrainian community are collecting humanitarian aid for their homeland

Aileen Hahesy

Clonmel’s Ukrainian community is collecting first aid, medical supplies and hygiene product donations to assist their fellow citizens under siege from Russian forces in their homeland or seeking refuge in other countries. 

Their donation drop off point is The Café (old church) behind Place4U community centre, Gladstone Street, Clonmel this Thursday, March 3 from 6pm to 8pm.

Anyone who can’t make the drop off but would still like to donate should email: susancolman@live.ie or text Susan at 087 9311876.

