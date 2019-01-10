Late Willie Dolan, Rathcabbin, Co Tipperary

The peaceful death occurred on Wednesday November 21, of Willie Dolan, Lissernane, Rathcabbin in St. Kieran’s Nursing home. Willie was born in Lusmagh to parents Michael and Sarah and he was the eldest of six siblings. He lived in his beloved Lusmagh until he married his wife Maisie Coughlan in 1957. They began their life together in Rathcabbin, where they worked the farm together and raised a family of eight children. Willie was an honest, hardworking man who embraced the simple things in life, he loved the outdoors, playing the accordion, and swimming, but above all he loved his family and wanted to instill his values in them. He also had a deep faith which was a tremendous support to him throughout his life in the difficult times he had to face. In 2016 after an illness Willie moved to St Kieran’s Nursing Home, his time here was an enjoyable one helped by the great care he received and surrounded by other local residents. Pre-deceased by his wife Maisie, daughters Nuala and Marion, father Michael, mother Sarah, brothers Loughlin, Mikie, Joe and sisters Bridget and Maisie he will be missed by all who knew him but in particular by his family where his parting is a huge loss to all of them. Sympathy is extended to his family Sadie, Joe, Colette, Liam Annette and Lorraine. daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. After funeral Mass in Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church Rathcabbin on Saturday November 24 burial took place in Bonoham Cemetery. May his gentle soul rest peacefully.

Willie’s Months Memory mass will be celebrated in Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church Rathcabbin on Sunday January 13 at 11.30am.