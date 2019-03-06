Late Mary Patterson, Boherlahan Dualla, Moyne and Gaile

The death occurred on Saturday, February 23 at Acorn Lodge Nursing Home of Mary Patterson (nee King), Gaile. She had reached the age of 88 years and was predeceased by her husband Billie who died in October 1993. She was a native of Moyne and in her younger years before her marriage she was associated with the Boherlahan area as she worked for the Fanning family of nearby Glenbane, Holycross. Mary was a great woman of faith and enjoyed the simple things of life. Above all, she was a great homemaker and in different economic times her life was devoted in caring for her husband and family. Music and song was also very much part of her life. Her friendly and caring disposition endeared herself to her family, neighbours and friends. On Sunday, February 24 her remains reposed at the residence of her grandson, Stephen Patterson in Gaile and on the following day was removed to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla. Requiem Mass for the repose of her soul was celebrated by Fr. Joe Egan PP and assisted by Dean Christy O’Dwyer, Moyne, Fr. George Burke PP Moycarkey, Fr. Tom Ryan, Kiltegan and Fr. Tierney, Holycross. She is survived by her four sons Billy, Tommy, Patrick and John Joe and daughter Ellen and also by her brother Paddy and her daughters in laws Josie, Margaret and Frances, her sister in law Mary, nephews, nieces, grand-children, great grand-children, relatives and friends to whom sincere sympathy is extended.

Peace to her soul.