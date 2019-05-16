The late Kit Tuohy, Tubberadora and formerly from Gaile

Kit Tuohy, Tubberadora and formerly from Gaile, died unexpectedly but peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 27. She had been in good health and was regularly out and about. Her death came as a shock to her family and friends. She recently celebrated her ninetieth birthday in the company of those near and dear to her. Kit was an industrious and hardworking person, eking out a living from the soil. No task daunted her; it was a matter of rolling up the sleeves and getting to work. She moved to Tubberadora half a century ago with her sister Joan and brother Jeremiah, bringing with her that work ethic. Kit was a great conversationalist, enjoying chatting to family, friends and neighbours about the affairs of the world. She had a deep interest in sport, especially the game of hurling and always kept a close eye on the fortunes of her local hurling club and county. Over the years, she became a matriarchal figure in the family circle, becoming the link for them, some of whom had settled in foreign lands. Kit had a vast reservoir of knowledge on family connections and local history and lore. She was generous with this information and whenever there was a query she was most likely able to resolve it. Her passing leaves a vacuum in the folk knowledge of the locality. Kit was blessed with a strong faith, which she nurtured over the years. She possessed a caring instinct, which brought friendship, support and joy to those fortunate to cross her path. She will be sadly missed, especially by her sister Joan. Kit was reposed at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour on Tuesday evening before removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Following concelebrated Requiem Mass by Fr Joe Egan PP, Fr Tom Dunne CC, Fr Jimmy Donnelly PP and Fr Tony Lynch PP, she was laid to rest in Ardmayle Cemetery. Kit is survived by her sisters Joan and Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dilís.