The Late James McGrath, Moycarkey

The death occurred on Wednesday July 24, suddenly, of James (Jimmy ) McGrath, Moycarkey.

Jimmy as he was known, was a very prominent member of the farming community in the mid Tipperary area. He was brother of Fr. John A.P. Rosegreen/Cashel.

His remains were reposed at his family home, Moycarkey Village on Thursday July 25, with many coming long journies to pay their final respects to a neighbour and a good friend that they knew.

His remains were taken that short distance on Friday morning from his residence to St. Peter in Chains Church for 11.30am Requiem Mass, celebrated by his brother Fr. John and assisted by many visiting priests.

Burial took place afterwards in St. Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey.

Deeply mourned by his wife Catherine (nee O' Connor, Grange), devoted father to Hannah (Crosse), Margaret-Mary, Edwina and Antonia, sisters Kitty (Campion, Woodsgift ) and Mary (Ryan, Clogher), brothers Paddy and Fr John, son in law Charles, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, loyal neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.